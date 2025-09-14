Jaguars vs. Bengals Prediction: Can Cincy win by more than 3?

The Jacksonville Jaguars head to Cincinnati to face the Bengals on Sunday when Week 2’s early slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Jaguars cover the 3.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Jaguars vs. Bengals betting prediction.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-0 straight up and 1-0 against the spread this year. Their only win came against Carolina, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

The Cincinnati Bengals are 1-0 straight up and 0-1 against the spread this season. Their lone win came against Cleveland, and they are undefeated this year.

Jaguars vs. Bengals Matchup & Betting Odds

253 Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5) at 254 Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5); o/u 48.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 14, 2025

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV: CBS

Jaguars vs. Bengals Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Jaguars when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Jacksonville Jaguars Daily Fantasy Spin

Jacksonville backup cornerback Montaric Brown is doubtful to play on Sunday due to an ankle injury. Rookie first-round pick Travis Hunter is the team’s other backup cornerback and figures to get more snaps on defense this weekend.

Jaguars backup left guard Wyatt Milum will sit out Sunday with a knee injury. Jacksonville could turn to backup rookie center Jonah Monheim or backup tackles Cole Van Lanen and Chuma Edoga if they suffer an injury to their interior offensive line on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals Daily Fantasy Spin

Bengals guard Lucas Patrick was placed on injury reserve earlier this week with a calf injury. That means that Cincinnati will be starting third-round rookie Dylan Fairchild at left guard this weekend.

It’s worth noting that Cincinnati’s offense struggled last weekend against Cleveland in a 17-16 Bengals win. The Bengals offense only mustered 7 total yards in the second half and only averaged 2.9 yards per play and 3.7 yards per pass attempt against a Browns defense that ranked 23rd in opponent yards per play last season. You have to wonder if Cincinnati’s lack of offensive line depth contributed to the offense’s poor performance.

Jaguars vs. Bengals Betting Trends

Jacksonville is 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Jacksonville is 5-3 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

Cincinnati is 3-5 ATS as the home team since the start of last season.

Cincinnati is 3-4 ATS as a home favorite since the beginning of last season.

Jaguars vs. Bengals Betting Prediction:

I like Jacksonville here. A few numbers will make the case. The Jaguars are 5-3 ATS as a road underdog and 7-4-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season. What’s more, Jacksonville is 6-5-1 ATS in conference games and 9-5 ATS when facing an opponent on equal rest since the beginning of last season. For those reasons, I’m taking the Jaguars as road underdogs on Sunday afternoon. The pick is Jacksonville +3.5 points over Cincinnati at Bovada.lv.

NFL Week 2 Jaguars vs. Bengals Betting Prediction: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS +3.5