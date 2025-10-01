Giants vs. Saints Odds — Week 5 Lines & Expert Pick

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 5:04 pm by Michael Cash

Opening and current Giants vs Saints odds, where tickets lean, key injuries, weather, sharp trends, and our expert pick with buy/sell points.

Here’s your quick, clean read on Giants vs Saints odds for Sunday: how the number opened vs where it sits now, what public betting looks like, the injuries moving price, the Superdome’s impact on totals, and our expert pick with clear buy/sell thresholds.

Giants vs. Saints — Game info & TV

Kickoff: Sun, Oct 5, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sun, Oct 5, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS) Stadium: Caesars Superdome — New Orleans, LA

Caesars Superdome — New Orleans, LA Records: Giants 1–3, Saints 0–4 (through Week 4)

Giants vs Saints odds — opening vs. current

Opening (market): Giants -1.5, Total 42.5

Giants -1.5, Total 42.5 Current (consensus today): Saints -1.5, Total 41.5

Saints -1.5, Total 41.5 Movement: Favorite flipped (NYG → NO); total trimmed ~1 point. Key numbers: 1.5/2/3.

Public betting — tickets & market read

Tickets (spread): Slight majority to New Orleans at -1.5.

Slight majority to New Orleans at -1.5. Market read: Flip driven by injuries and offensive outlook; any late Giants buyback likely shows at +2/+2.5.

Injury report — quick hits

Giants: Monitoring multiple starters; WR group thinned by recent injuries, elevating secondary options.

Monitoring multiple starters; WR group thinned by recent injuries, elevating secondary options. Saints: Youth at QB with a first-year starter; OL nicks remain worth tracking late week.

Youth at QB with a first-year starter; OL nicks remain worth tracking late week. Impact: New York’s pass-game ceiling vs. NO coverage dictates whether the total can climb back to 42+.

Weather (New Orleans)

Kickoff outlook: Indoors at the Superdome → minimal weather impact; totals respond more to injuries/tactics.

Trends that matter

Side flip toward New Orleans has held midweek; totals toggling in the 41–42 band.

Giants’ defense surged in Week 4; Saints searching for first win with QB in early development curve.

Watch the 3: brief pushes to NO -2.5/-3 could create buyback windows on NYG +3.

Expert pick & best bets for Giants vs Saints odds

ATS: Lean Saints -1.5 (buy ≤ -1.5; pass at -3). Home dome, defensive matchup, and turnover profiles favor NO at short price.

Lean (buy ≤ -1.5; pass at -3). Home dome, defensive matchup, and turnover profiles favor NO at short price. Total: Lean Under 41.5 (buy ≥ 41.5; pass at 40.5). Indoor helps efficiency, but pace/finishing drives cap scoring.

Lean (buy ≥ 41.5; pass at 40.5). Indoor helps efficiency, but pace/finishing drives cap scoring. Prop look: Saints RB rushing + receiving combined Over if OL health trends up; Giants WR receptions for next-up target earner.

Final checklist: confirm inactives, shop Giants vs Saints odds around -1.5/+2.5, and re-scan tickets for late steam.

