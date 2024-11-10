Giants vs. Panthers Same Game Parlay Prediction: Will Malik Nabers go over for receptions?

Will the Giants cover as a 6.5-point favorite against the Panthers in Germany on Sunday morning? Will Tyrone Tracy have a big rushing day? Can Malik Nabers go over for receptions for a third consecutive game? Read on for our Giants vs. Panthers Same Game Parlay Prediction.

Bengals vs. Ravens Same Game Parlay Recap

I rolled the dice too much in the Bengals-Ravens SGP on Thursday night. I took Derrick Henry to score two-plus touchdowns and only scored one. Also, I had Chase Brown to finish under 85.5 rushing plus receiving yards and in a total shootout, he finished with 94 combined yards. The only leg I hit was Ja’Marr Chase over 82.5 receiving yards.

The lesson? Don’t overthink the game plan.

Giants vs. Panthers Same Game Parlay Prediction: Giants -6.5 (-104)

The Panthers won their second game of the season last week against the Saints. They were also outgained, lost the turnover battle and possessed the ball for nearly 10 minutes less than New Orleans. The loss was so bad for the Saints that they fired head coach Dennis Allen the next day.

The Giants are no world beaters but the Panthers rank in the bottom five in many key statistical categories. For example, they’re dead last in the league in yards allowed (391.9) and rank 27th in the NFL in yards allowed per play (6.0). They’re 31st in opposing QB rating (110.3) and are 29th in yards per attempt (7.8).

New York should win this game comfortably.

Giants vs. Panthers Same Game Parlay Prediction: Tyrone Tracy over 73.5 Rushing Yards

Tracy only finished with 69 total yards on 17 touches last week against the Commanders but he did go over his 60.5-yard total. He’s now gone over his rushing yards total in back-to-back games after taking over as the lead back in this New York backfield. Tracy handled 70.8% of the backfield touches, his fourth straight full game with over 70% of the touches.

After allowing 253 yards to the Saints’ backfield on Sunday, the Panthers have now allowed a league-high 168.7 total yards per game to backfields. Running backs are averaging a league-high 33.0 touches per game against the Panthers. Let’s bank on Tracy having a big day in Germany.

Giants vs. Panthers Same Game Parlay Prediction: Malik Nabers over 6.5 Receptions (-120)

Since returning from a concussion three weeks ago, Nabers hasn’t exactly ripped up the stat sheet. He has combined 59 yards, 71 yards and 41 yards receiving over his last three games. That said, he has gone over his reception number the last two games. He caught seven passes against the Steelers with a 6.5-reception total and hauled in nine passes against the Commanders with a 6.5-reception total.

The Panthers play a ton of Cover-3 and Nabers has been targeted on 35.4% of his routes for 3.13 yards per route against that coverage. Even though I’m banking on Tracy having a big game, I don’t think that’ll take away from Nabers getting his looks when the Giants do go to the air.