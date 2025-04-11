Bucks vs. Pistons Prediction: Can the Bucks win 7 straight games?

The Milwaukee Bucks head to Detroit to face the Pistons on Friday night. The game is on NBA TV at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Pistons cover the 4.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Bucks vs. Pistons betting prediction.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 46-34 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 41-38-2 ATS this season.

The Detroit Pistons are 44-36 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 42-35-3 ATS this season.

Bucks vs. Pistons Matchup & Betting Odds

515 Milwaukee Bucks (+4.5) at 516 Detroit Pistons (-4.5); o/u 227.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 11, 2025

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: NBA TV

Bucks vs. Pistons Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing the Pistons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks point guard Damian Lillard will miss Friday’s game with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. The nine-time All-Star is averaging 24.9 points and 7.1 assists per game in 58 starts for Milwaukee this year. Fourth-year guard Ryan Rollins has been starting in Lillard’s place and should continue to do so for the rest of the regular season.

Milwaukee backup center Jericho Sims (thumb) will sit out Friday’s game. He had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb three weeks ago but could be nearing a return to action in the next week or so.

Detroit Pistons Daily Fantasy Spin

Pistons point guard Jaden Ivey will miss Friday’s game as he recovers from a broken left fibula. Ivey has been cleared for basketball-related activities and will begin ramping up his conditioning in preparation for Detroit’s playoff run. He’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Detroit point guard Cade Cunningham was tremendous in his team’s 115-106 win over the Knicks on Thursday night. In 35 minutes, the #1 overall pick of the 2021 draft put up 36 points, 2 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 made three-pointers. Cunningham is having a career year this season, as he’s averaging 25.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game.

Bucks vs. Pistons NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Milwaukee is 7-5-2 ATS in division games this season.

Detroit is 6-7-1 ATS in division games this season.

Detroit is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Bucks vs. Pistons NBA Prediction:

Milwaukee is coming on as the playoffs approach. The Bucks are 6-0 straight up and 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall. Milwaukee has scored at least 110 points in all 6 games and has eclipsed the 120-point mark in 4 of those contests. What’s more, the Bucks got their best bench player, Bobby Portis, back from a 25-game suspension during their winning streak. In his first 2 games since February 12, Portis is averaging 16.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 2.0 made three-pointers per game. His presence should help the Bucks enough for them to cover against the Pistons without Damian Lillard on Friday. The pick is Milwaukee +4.5 points over Detroit at Bovada.lv.

Bucks vs. Pistons Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS +4.5