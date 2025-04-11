Blue Jays vs. Orioles Prediction: Will under streak continue for Toronto?

​The Toronto Blue Jays (8–6) are set to face the Baltimore Orioles (5–8) on Friday, April 11, 2025, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Blue Jays vs. Orioles matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Toronto Blue Jays (-110) at Baltimore Orioles (-110); o/u 8.5

7:05 p.m. ET, Friday, April 11, 2025

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Blue Jays vs. Orioles Public Betting: Bettors Backing Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Rays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Orioles and Blue Jays both have -110 moneyline odds, respectively. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

Pitching Matchup:

Blue Jays: Right-hander Bowden Francis (1–1, 3.18 ERA) will take the mound for Toronto. Francis has delivered solid performances in his first two starts, allowing two earned runs in each and maintaining a WHIP of 1.15 over 11.1 innings. He has shown the ability to pitch deep into games, providing stability to the Blue Jays’ rotation.

Orioles: Baltimore counters with right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano (1–1, 2.89 ERA), who is making his first home start in MLB. The 35-year-old rookie from Japan secured his first major league win in his last outing, allowing one run over 5.1 innings against the Royals. Sugano faced the Blue Jays earlier this season, giving up four runs in four innings.

Key Players to Watch:

Blue Jays: Outfielder George Springer has been a standout performer, batting .429 with a .479 OBP and .690 SLG. He has contributed 10 RBIs and 2 home runs, providing a spark at the top of Toronto’s lineup.

Orioles: Center fielder Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore with 14 RBIs and 3 home runs, maintaining a .286 batting average. His offensive production has been crucial for the Orioles, especially in clutch situations.

Team Trends:

The Blue Jays have shown resilience on the road, winning three of their last four games in Boston before a close extra-innings loss.

The Orioles are looking to rebound after a tough series in Arizona, where they were shut out in their last game. Returning home, they aim to leverage their familiarity with Camden Yards to regain momentum.

Series Outlook:

This game marks the fifth meeting between these AL East rivals this season, with the series currently tied at 2–2. Both teams are eager to gain an edge in the division standings. The matchup features a promising pitching duel and key offensive contributors on both sides, setting the stage for an exciting contest.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

The under has been an outstanding bet in previous Toronto games. Dating back to last season, the under is a perfect 10-0 in the Blue Jays’ last 10 games. The over also hasn’t cashed in a Baltimore game since April 5, which spans four games.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5