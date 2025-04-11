Braves vs. Rays Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring in Tampa?

​ ​The Atlanta Braves (2–9) and the Tampa Bay Rays (5–7) open a three-game interleague series on Friday, April 11, at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Braves vs. Rays matchup?

Game Matchup

Atlanta Braves (+100) at Tampa Bay Rays (-120); o/u 8.5

7:05 p.m. ET, Friday, April 11, 2025

George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Rays are -120 moneyline favorites. The Braves are +100 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Rays Public Betting: Bettors Love Tampa

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Rays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Braves: Right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver (0–2, 5.19 ERA) will make his third start of the season. The 22-year-old has allowed at least two earned runs in each of his starts, with a WHIP of 2.19.

Rays: Right-hander Taj Bradley (1–0, 4.91 ERA) takes the mound for Tampa Bay. In his last outing, he allowed four runs over five innings but struck out seven.

Team Overviews

Atlanta Braves

The Braves have struggled offensively, batting .215 with 34 runs over 11 games. Marcell Ozuna leads the team with a .273 average, while Austin Riley has contributed two home runs and five RBIs.

Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay’s offense has been inconsistent, ranking 25th in MLB with 43 runs in 12 games. Brandon Lowe leads the team with three home runs and eight RBIs. ​

Braves vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Give me the over. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over cashed seven times. That includes a four-game over streak in which these two teams scored no fewer than 10 runs in all four contests. Atlanta has sucked ass to start the season, but this is a good matchup to see some runs.

Braves vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5