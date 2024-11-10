Giants vs. Panthers Prediction: Which 2-win team will cover?

The New York Giants and Carolina Panthers both head to Munich to face each other on Sunday when Week 10’s slate begins at 9:30 AM ET on NFL Network. Can the Giants cover the 6.5-point spread as neutral-site favorites? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Panthers betting prediction.

The New York Giants are 2-7 straight up and 3-6 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Seattle and their worst loss came against Dallas.

The Carolina Panthers are 2-7 straight up and 2-7 against the spread this season. Their best win came against New Orleans and their worst loss came against Chicago.

Giants vs. Panthers Matchup & Betting Odds

261 New York Giants (-6.5) vs. 262 Carolina Panthers (+6.5); o/u 40.5

9:30 a.m. ET, Sunday, November 10, 2024

Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

TV: NFL Network

Giants vs. Panthers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Panthers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Giants Daily Fantasy Spin

Giants wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles), wide receiver Darius Slayton (concussion), and linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist) will all sit out Sunday’s game in Munich. Wide receivers Jalin Hyatt, Isaiah Hodgins, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette could all see increased snap counts with Ford-Wheaton and Slayton out of commission.

New York safety Jason Pinnock (abdomen), linebacker Darius Muasau (hamstring), and linebacker Matthew Adams (calf) are questionable to play this weekend.

Giants starting placekicker Graham Gano (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable, but he’s been activated off of injured reserve and is expected to play on Sunday.

Carolina Panthers Daily Fantasy Spin

Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (ankle) and wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) will both sit out Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Carolina linebacker D.J. Wonnum (quadriceps), safety Jordan Fuller (hamstring), running back Jonathon Brooks (knee), linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (undisclosed), tight end Tommy Tremble (back), and cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. (quadriceps) are all listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest. Panthers safety Jammie Robinson is doubtful to play this weekend due to a knee ailment.

Giants vs. Panthers Betting Trends

New York is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against Carolina.

New York is 4-1 ATS in neutral-site games since the start of the 2003 season.

Carolina is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Carolina is 6-18-2 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Giants vs. Panthers Betting Prediction:

Neither of these teams are very good. But the Panthers are starting Bryce Young at quarterback against a surprisingly good Giants pass rush/pass defense. Bryce Young’s total QBR of 26.9 would rank 30th in the NFL if he had enough snaps to qualify. His touchdown-pass-to-interception ratio of 3-6 isn’t very good either.

New York might be 2-7 straight up this season, but they’ve rushed the passer and defended the pass fairly well. The Giants are first in sack percentage, first in sacks per game, sixth in opponent passing first downs per game, eighth in opponent yards per completion, and 11th in opponent completions per game. Bryce Young will very likely have trouble dealing with New York’s defense on Sunday. For that reason, I’m going to fade the public and lay the points with the Giants this weekend.

NFL Week 10 Giants vs. Panthers Betting Prediction: NEW YORK GIANTS -6.5