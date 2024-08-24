Giants vs. Jets Preseason Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The Giants vs. Jets in-stadium rivalry will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night. With the Giants laying 2.5 points as the “road” favorite and the total sitting at 31.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s NFL preseason matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Giants (-2.5) at New York Jets (+2.5); o/u 31.5

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 24, 2024

TV: NFL Network

Giants vs. Jets: Public Bettors Learning Towards Jets

Jones completes 11-of-18 passes for 138 yards, but also two picks

Daniel Jones completed 11-of-18 passes for 138 yards and two interceptions in the Giants’ preseason Week 2 game against the Texans, adding 12 yards on his lone carry. Jones committed two costly turnovers in his first game action since tearing his ACL last season, the first of which was a bad pick-six from his own end zone. He shook off the two early mistakes to lead two scoring drives on the team’s final two possessions of the first half, the first culminating in a one-yard touchdown plunge from running back Devin Singletary and the second a 31-yard field goal from kicker Graham Gano.

Jones had a couple of nice throws after struggling early, dropping dimes to Darius Slayton and rookie Malik Nabers down the sideline. Most notably, Nabers managed four receptions for 54 yards on six targets in addition to a designed carry on an end around in the first half.

Saleh: Rodgers ready to go

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he “thinks” Aaron Rodgers is “absolutely ready to go.” “His arm is still 30 and he’s got plenty of mobility,” Saleh said of Rodgers, who missed the entire 2023 season with a torn Achilles. Rodgers, though he skipped Jets minicamp to vacation in Egypt, has worked this summer to create chemistry with Garrett Wilson and the other New York pass catchers. Rodgers probably won’t play in the team’s final preseason game as he prepares for the Jets’ season opener against a tough Niners defense.

Giants vs. Jets Prediction:

Take the over. Thus far, the third week of the NFL preseason has been dominated by scoring. On Thursday night, the Colts and Bengals combined for 41 points to cash the over of 34. Later that night, the Bears and Chiefs combined for 55 points, which sailed over the 32.5-point total.

Last night, the Jaguars scored 31 but shutout the Falcons, so the under 36 hit in that matchup. However, that was the only game this week in NFL preseason action that did not cash the over. The two other games – Dolphins at Bucs and 49ers at Raiders – easily went over.

After the under dominated in the first two weeks of the preseason, we officially have a course correction.

Giants vs. Jets NFL Prediction: OVER 31.5