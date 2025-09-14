Giants vs. Cowboys Prediction: Can New York keep it close?

The New York Giants head to Arlington to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday when Week 2’s early slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Giants cover the 5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Cowboys betting prediction.

The New York Giants are 0-1 straight up and 0-1 against the spread this year. Their only loss came against Washington, and they have yet to win a game this season.

The Dallas Cowboys are 0-1 straight up and 1-0 against the spread this season. Their lone loss came against Philadelphia, and they are winless this year.

Giants vs. Cowboys Matchup & Betting Odds

257 New York Giants (+5) at 258 Dallas Cowboys (-5); o/u 45.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 14, 2025

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: FOX

Giants vs. Cowboys Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Cowboys when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Giants Daily Fantasy Spin

Giants safety Anthony Johnson Jr. (undisclosed) and inside linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf) will both miss Sunday’s road date with the Cowboys.

New York starting defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches and starting left tackle Andrew Thomas are both doubtful to play this weekend with foot injuries. Third-round rookie interior defensive lineman Darius Alexander and former Cleveland tackle James Hudson III will likely take the place of Nunez-Roches and Thomas, respectively.

Giants starting slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is questionable for Sunday’s contest with an ankle injury. Robinson had 6 catches for 55 yards in Week 1.

Dallas Cowboys Daily Fantasy Spin

Cowboys starting nickel back DaRon Bland will sit out Sunday’s game with a foot injury. Bland made the Pro Bowl in 2023 and led the NFL in interceptions that same season. Dallas will likely use former Minnesota defensive back Reddy Steward as the nickel back against the Giants’ subpar passing attack on Sunday.

Dallas placed defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on injured reserve this week due to a back injury. Winfrey last played for the New York Jets in 2023 and figured to be part of the Cowboys’ interior defensive line rotation this season.

Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Trends

New York is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

New York is 5-12 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Dallas is 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games against New York.

Dallas is 12-6 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2022 season.

Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Prediction:

I can’t back the Giants in this game. New York got trounced by Washington on the road last weekend, 21-6. Giants quarterback Russell Wilson might be done. He completed just 17 of 37 passes for 168 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions last week. In that contest, Wilson was facing a Washington defense that ranked 26th in yards per play last season and couldn’t get the offense into the end zone.

What’s more, Russell Wilson took 2 sacks, recorded a QBR of 29.0, and had a passer rating of 59.3. The Giants want to insert rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart at some point, but they are likely waiting until starting left tackle Andrew Thomas returns from injury. Until then, Russell Wilson will try to lead the offense. I doubt he’ll be able to do enough to hang with Dallas on Sunday. For that reason, I’m taking the Cowboys. The pick is Dallas -5 points over New York at Bovada.lv.

NFL Week 2 Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Prediction: DALLAS COWBOYS -5