Giants vs. Browns: Total too high?

The New York Giants will travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns on Sunday afternoon. With Cleveland listed as a 6.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 38.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Browns prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

457 New York Giants (+6.5) at 458 Cleveland Browns (-6.5); o/u 38.5

1:05 p.m. ET, Sunday September, 22, 2024

Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: FOX

Giants vs. Browns Public Betting:

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 67% of bets are on the Cleveland Browns. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

New York Giants Game Notes

The Giants dropped to 0-2 after losing to the Commanders by 3 points last weekend. Devin Singletary had a nice day on the ground, rushing for 95 yards on 16 attempts and a TD. New York looks for their win of the season on Sunday.

Cleveland Browns Game Notes

Cleveland improved to 1-1, defeating Jacksonville 18-13 on September 15th. Jerry Jeudy led the way offensively for the Browns receiving core, catching 5 passes for 73 yards. The Browns will host New York on Sunday afternoon.

Giants vs. Browns BETTING PREDICTION

Give me the Under. I don’t if know if New York will be able to score on this Cleveland defense and on the other side is Deshawn Watson. The Giants’ defense is not very good, but I don’t much faith in the Cleveland offense against anybody. This is going to be an ugly game if you like offense, therefore we’ll back the under.

Giants vs. Browns Prediction: Under 38.5