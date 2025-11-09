Giants vs Bears Expert Picks — Props & Parlay (Week 10)

CHICAGO, IL — The Bears welcome the Giants to Soldier Field in a chilly Week 10 matchup with wind and field position likely to shape scoring. The board shows Chicago −5 (−105), a 46.5 total (−110), and moneylines near CHI −225 / NYG +185. With kickoff set for Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, our Giants vs Bears expert picks lean on early-script efficiency and mid-game pace shifts rather than the full-game spread.

Giants vs Bears Odds — Week 10

Team Spread Total ML New York Giants +5 (−115) 46.5 (−110) +185 Chicago Bears −5 (−105) 46.5 (−110) −225

Giants vs Bears — Expert Picks

Play 1: 1st Quarter Over 9.5 (−115) — Both staffs script aggression early; return units can set short fields, and Chicago’s opening pace has been top-third league-wide.

Play 2: 2nd Quarter Bears −0.5 (−120) — Chicago’s pass-game rhythm typically spikes after the script; isolating Q2 avoids full-game spread variance and does not duplicate the paired Odds article’s pick.

Who is The Public Betting – Week 10

Team % of Bets Open Current New York Giants 48% +5.5 (−110) +4.5 (−110) Chicago Bears 52% −5.5 (−110) −4.5 (−110)

Market Read: Slight ticket edge to Chicago and a mild drift toward +/−4.5 suggests balanced money despite Bears interest. Unless late buyback hits, books look content near this corridor.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Giants vs Bears — Anytime TD Parlay

Legs

1st Quarter Over 9.5 (−115) 2nd Quarter Bears −0.5 (−120) Anytime Touchdown — Theo Johnson (+230)

Simplified payout (easy American-odds math):

Start $100 → win at −115 returns about $187 → roll on −120 returns about $343 → roll on +230 returns about $1,131 total (~$1,031 profit). Rounding varies by book and SGP rules may limit mixes.

Things to Know Before You Bet

Early-down success rate decides the tempo; Chicago’s scripted series have been strong at home.

Wind at Soldier can suppress deep shots but favors short fields and red-zone snaps (why Q1 total is viable).

We avoided duplicating the paired Odds article picks (Bears −5, Under 46.5) to keep this card complementary.

How to Watch NYG vs CHI

📅 Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Sunday, November 9, 2025 ⏰ Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🏟 Venue: Soldier Field — Chicago, IL

