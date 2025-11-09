Giants vs Bears Expert Picks — Props & Parlay (Week 10)

Giants vs Bears Odds — Week 10
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|ML
|New York Giants
|+5 (−115)
|46.5 (−110)
|+185
|Chicago Bears
|−5 (−105)
|46.5 (−110)
|−225
Giants vs Bears — Expert Picks
Play 1: 1st Quarter Over 9.5 (−115) — Both staffs script aggression early; return units can set short fields, and Chicago’s opening pace has been top-third league-wide.
Play 2: 2nd Quarter Bears −0.5 (−120) — Chicago’s pass-game rhythm typically spikes after the script; isolating Q2 avoids full-game spread variance and does not duplicate the paired Odds article’s pick.
Read our full Giants vs Bears Betting Preview here.
Who is The Public Betting – Week 10
|Team
|% of Bets
|Open
|Current
|New York Giants
|48%
|+5.5 (−110)
|+4.5 (−110)
|Chicago Bears
|52%
|−5.5 (−110)
|−4.5 (−110)
Market Read: Slight ticket edge to Chicago and a mild drift toward +/−4.5 suggests balanced money despite Bears interest. Unless late buyback hits, books look content near this corridor.
Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.
Giants vs Bears — Anytime TD Parlay
Legs
- 1st Quarter Over 9.5 (−115)
- 2nd Quarter Bears −0.5 (−120)
- Anytime Touchdown — Theo Johnson (+230)
Simplified payout (easy American-odds math):
Start $100 → win at −115 returns about $187 → roll on −120 returns about $343 → roll on +230 returns about $1,131 total (~$1,031 profit). Rounding varies by book and SGP rules may limit mixes.
Things to Know Before You Bet
- Early-down success rate decides the tempo; Chicago’s scripted series have been strong at home.
- Wind at Soldier can suppress deep shots but favors short fields and red-zone snaps (why Q1 total is viable).
- We avoided duplicating the paired Odds article picks (Bears −5, Under 46.5) to keep this card complementary.
How to Watch NYG vs CHI
- 📅 Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025
- ⏰ Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV: FOX
- 🏟 Venue: Soldier Field — Chicago, IL
