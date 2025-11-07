BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Giants vs Bears Best Bets – Expert Picks & Odds (Week 10)

byMichael Cash
November 7, 2025
Giants vs Bears Best Bets – Expert Picks & Odds (Week 10)

Last Updated on November 7, 2025 9:03 am by Michael Cash

CHICAGO, IL — Soldier Field hosts a pivotal NFC clash as New York visits Chicago in Week 10. Giants vs Bears odds list Chicago –5 (–105) with a 46.5 total (–110) ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX. Both teams hover below .500 but remain within reach of the Wild Card, making this a measuring-stick game for two franchises trying to establish offensive rhythm and consistency. Our Giants vs Bears best bets will tell you if the injury riddled Giants have enough depth to put the Bears down at home.

How to Watch Giants vs Bears

📅 Sunday, November 9, 2025

⏰ 1:00 p.m. ET

📺 FOX

🏟 Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)

Giants vs Bears Odds — Current

Team Spread Total ML
New York Giants +5 (–110) 46.5 (–110) +185
Chicago Bears –5 (–110) 46.5 (–110) –225

Where the Game Will Be Won

Chicago’s improving defense has quietly carried the Bears, forcing takeaways and shortening fields for the offense. The Giants’ pass protection remains a concern, though their quick-strike looks with Saquon Barkley and short-yardage conversions keep them in games. Expect Chicago to lean on tempo and interior pressure to dictate the flow, while New York aims to extend drives and control clock.

Giants vs Bears — Who Is The Public Betting?

Team % of Bets Open Current
New York Giants 48% +5.5 (–110) +5 (–110)
Chicago Bears 52% –5.5 (–110) –5 (–110)

Market Read: Action remains balanced early, but slight money on Chicago nudged the line from –5.5 to –4.5. Public and sharps largely align on the Bears, though any move below –4 could invite Giants bettors. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Giants vs Bears Prediction & Expert Pick

The Bears’ defensive front and home-field edge should prove the difference. Chicago’s secondary is healthier, and the Giants’ passing game hasn’t shown enough explosive consistency. Pick: Bears –5 (–105). Lean: Under 46.5 (–110).

