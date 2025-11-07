Giants vs Bears Best Bets – Expert Picks & Odds (Week 10)

Last Updated on November 7, 2025 9:03 am by Michael Cash

How to Watch Giants vs Bears

📅 Sunday, November 9, 2025

⏰ 1:00 p.m. ET

📺 FOX

🏟 Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)

Giants vs Bears Odds — Current

Team Spread Total ML New York Giants +5 (–110) 46.5 (–110) +185 Chicago Bears –5 (–110) 46.5 (–110) –225

Where the Game Will Be Won

Chicago’s improving defense has quietly carried the Bears, forcing takeaways and shortening fields for the offense. The Giants’ pass protection remains a concern, though their quick-strike looks with Saquon Barkley and short-yardage conversions keep them in games. Expect Chicago to lean on tempo and interior pressure to dictate the flow, while New York aims to extend drives and control clock.

Giants vs Bears — Who Is The Public Betting?

Team % of Bets Open Current New York Giants 48% +5.5 (–110) +5 (–110) Chicago Bears 52% –5.5 (–110) –5 (–110)

Market Read: Action remains balanced early, but slight money on Chicago nudged the line from –5.5 to –4.5. Public and sharps largely align on the Bears, though any move below –4 could invite Giants bettors. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Giants vs Bears Prediction & Expert Pick

The Bears’ defensive front and home-field edge should prove the difference. Chicago’s secondary is healthier, and the Giants’ passing game hasn’t shown enough explosive consistency. Pick: Bears –5 (–105). Lean: Under 46.5 (–110).

