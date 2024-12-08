Close Menu

    NFL Articles

    Falcons vs. Vikings Prediction: Will Vikes spoil Kirk Cousins’ return?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Falcons vs. Vikings

    Will the Vikings spoil Kirk Cousins return to Minnesota on Sunday? Better yet, will they cover in today’s Falcons vs. Vikings matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET? Cousins and his current team are currently 6-point dogs to his former squad.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Atlanta Falcons (+6) at Minnesota Vikings (-6); o/u 45.5

    U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 8, 2024

    Falcons vs. Vikings Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Vikings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Falcons haven’t discussed benching Cousins

    Falcons have not had internal discussions about making a change at quarterback, according to Dianna Russini of the Athletic. Well, that clears everything up. The Falcons invited external pressure to make a change at quarterback the second they selected Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. That Atlanta had to leak to Russini that they aren’t talking about making a change after Kirk Cousins’ latest interception-filled meltdown says it all. Their “Not talking about making a change at quarterback” shirt will only raise questions already answered by their shirt.

    Gilmore will not face Falcons

    Vikings CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) will not play in Week 14 against the Falcons. Gilmore is dealing with a low-grade hamstring injury according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. It doesn’t sound like a long-term issue but is enough to knock him out for Week 14. Gilmore has started all 12 games for the Vikings this year, tallying seven pass breakups and one interception in the process. The Vikings still have a strong pass-rush, but their weakened secondary will be an easy target for Drake London and Darnell Mooney this week.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Atlanta’s last 6 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Atlanta’s last 10 games when playing Minnesota

    Minnesota is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    Minnesota is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

    Falcons vs. Vikings Prediction:

    Take Minnesota. Cousins is f*cking done. Throwing four interceptions in one game is one thing. What Cousins did last week in the Falcons’ loss to the Chargers was a travesty. The pick-six he threw in the second half was nearly dropped by the defensive back because he was waiting for the damn thing to reach him. That’s how slow Cousins threw that puppy. One of his other throws was into triple coverage when his team was in field goal range (not that Younghoe Koo would make the damn kick anyway).

    Cousins has been a f*cking nightmare in the red zone for over a month. He’s done. Cooked. Yet the Falcons want to stick with him instead of giving their sagging passing game a jolt? Okay. Then you deserve what you get. Minnesota rolls.

    Falcons vs. Vikings NFL Prediction: Minnesota Vikings -6

