Falcons vs. Panthers: Can Carolina Keep it Close?

Can Andy Dalton get the Carolina Panthers back in the win column? They will host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday evening. The Panthers are 1-4 on the season and 1-2 with Dalton under center. The Falcons enter Sunday 3-2 with two straight wins. Carolina is a 6.5 point home dog and this Falcons vs. Panthers matchup kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Atlanta Falcons (-6.5) at Carolina Panthers (+6.5) o/u 46

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 13, 2024

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors All Over Falcons

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 82% of bets are on Atlanta. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons enter Sunday coming off of a mini bye, after they beat the Buccaneers on TNF 36-30. The 36 year old Kirk Cousins threw the ball 58 times in this game, for 42 completions. He finished with 509 pass yards and 4 touchdowns along with 1 interception. Drake London has been on a different level this season. He had 12 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown. Darnell Mooney has looked great as the season has gone on as well, with 105 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Bucs. The defense forced a huge fumble and a punt late in the game that helped lead the game tying field goal to force OT.

Carolina Panthers

It didn’t look good for the Panthers last week when they took on the Chicago Bears, losing 36-10. Andy Dalton completed 18 passes for 136 yards and an interception. Bryce Young was back on the field for some garbage time snaps. The offense lost 2 fumbles and Dalton was sacked 4 times. The defense allowed 304 yards passing and another 128 yards on the ground. One bright light for the Panthers since Dalton has taken over is Chuba Hubbard. He has rushed for 114, 104, and 97 yards in the last 3 games.

Falcons vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Atlanta is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 6-2 in Atlanta’s last 8 games playing Carolina

Carolina is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 6-1 in Carolina’s last 7 games at home against Atlanta

Falcons vs. Panthers Prediction:

I like the Panthers to cover the 6.5 points at home on Sunday evening. It’s gross, it’s disgusting, it doesn’t make much sense, and that’s why I like it. The Falcons have only played one road game this season and that was back in week 2 when the Falcons edged out the Eagles 22-21. Carolina is 0-2 at home but at least this will get Kirk Cousins out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and into the great outdoors. The Falcons defense allows 23 points per game this season. They are 29th in the league against the run, allowing 148 rush yards per game. I just told you about Chuba coming to life in the last few games. If the Panthers can get the run game going and open up some play action for Dalton they should be able to move the ball and get some points on the board. Diontae Johnson is currently listed as questionable but is believed to be a full go today. Don’t need a win here, just need to keep it close.

Falcons vs. Panthers Prediction: Panthers +6.5