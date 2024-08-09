Falcons vs. Dolphins Preseason Prediction: Will Atlanta cover?

It’ll be preseason game No. 1 for the Falcons and Dolphins, who square off at 7:00 p.m. ET in Miami on Friday night. With Atlanta laying 2.5 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 38.5, what’s the smart bet for tonight’s Falcons vs. Dolphins matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Atlanta Falcons (-2.5) at Miami Dolphins (+2.5); o/u 38.5

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: NFL+

Falcons vs. Dolphins: Public Bettors Backing Miami

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Dolphins when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Moore out for season with knee injury

Falcons WR Rondale Moore suffered a knee injury in Wednesday’s practice and is out for the season. Moore was carted off the field on Wednesday sporting an air cast. What appeared to be a bad injury was confirmed on Thursday when the team announced Moore would be out for the season. We don’t know the specifics of the injury, but we will likely know more about that in the coming days. Moore was acquired by the Falcons earlier this offseason in a trade that sent Desmond Ridder to the Cardinals. Moore caught 40 passes for 352 yards and one touchdown last season but was spotted on multiple occasions working with the backups in training camp.

Hill agrees to contract restructure

Dolphins signed WR Tyreek Hill to a three-year, $90 million contract restructure. The deal includes $65 million in guarantees, bringing his four-year guaranteed total to a robust $106.5 million, the most ever for a wide receiver. There were no additional years added to his contract. That keeps the speedy wide receiver under team control through the 2026 season. Hill has finished as fantasy’s overall WR2 in consecutive seasons while playing for the Dolphins and remains one of the safest first-round selections in drafts this season.

Falcons vs. Dolphins Betting Trends

Dolphins are 20-6 SU in their last 26 games at home.

Dolphins are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games against an opponent in the NFC South division.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Atlanta’s last 11 games against an opponent in the AFC.

Falcons are 4-19 ATS in their last 23 games played in August.

Falcons vs. Dolphins Prediction:

Take Atlanta. With Kirk Cousins likely held out, rookie Michael Penix should see plenty of time tonight under center for the Falcons. Penix was one of the few quarterbacks in this year’s draft class that was called “NFL ready.” That doesn’t guarantee that he’ll step in and light up the scoreboard on night one, but he’s also likely to be better than most backups around the league. With the Dolphins likely to hold out most of their players, give me the Falcons tonight.

Falcons vs. Dolphins NFL Prediction: ATLANTA FALCONS -2.5