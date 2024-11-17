Close Menu

    NFL Articles

    Falcons vs. Broncos Prediction: Will Denver rebound from loss to Chiefs?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Falcons vs. Broncos

    Following their last-second loss to the Chiefs last Sunday, will Denver rebound in Sunday’s Falcons vs. Broncos matchup at 4:05 p.m. ET? Or will Atlanta be the team to rebound from its pitiful loss to New Orleans?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Atlanta Falcons (+2) at Denver Broncos (-2); o/u 45

    Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

    4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 9, 2024

    TV: FOX

    Falcons vs. Broncos Public Betting: Bettors Love Atlanta

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Broncos when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Cousins good to go vs. Broncos

    Kirk Cousins (shoulder/elbow) was removed from the injury report and will play in Week 11 against the Broncos. Cousins was limited in Wednesday’s practice but got upgraded to a full session the following day. Head coach Raheem Morris called it normal soreness for Cousins and wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who was added to the injury report with an Achilles issue. Nothing to see here. Staring down a tough matchup with a strong Broncos defense, Cousins will hang out near the top of the QB2 ranks for Week 11.

    Sutton hauls in touchdown vs. Chiefs

    Courtland Sutton caught 6-of-9 targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Denver’s Week 10 loss to the Chiefs. He conclusively dominated Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie on the biggest plays of the game, winning vertically on his 32-yard touchdown catch and managing a 13-yard gain with 1:53 left that should have led to the game-winning field goal. Alas. Sutton has now gone for over 100 yards or a touchdown in three straight weeks and should remain on the WR3 line against the Falcons in Week 11.

    Atlanta is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Denver

    Atlanta is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Denver

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Denver’s last 6 games

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Denver’s last 5 games when playing at home against Atlanta

    Falcons vs. Broncos Prediction:

    Take Denver. I know the Broncos are coming off a brutal loss at Arrowhead last week but assuming they don’t have any issues getting off the mat, they’re set up for success today. The Falcons can’t rush the passer, so Bo Nix will have no problem moving the ball against this Atlanta secondary. I’ll take Sean Payton vs. Jimmy Lake any day of the week.

    Cousins and the Falcons offense also got bogged down in the red zone last week, settling for a handful of (missed) field goals instead of punching it in for six. Denver’s secondary is the best in the NFL so I don’t see a rebound today for Atlanta.

    Falcons vs. Broncos NFL Prediction: Denver Broncos -2

