Falcons vs 49ers SNF Spotlight: Odds, Injury Watch & Expert Pick

Falcons vs 49ers lands on Sunday Night Football with Atlanta arriving as a short underdog and San Francisco looking to protect Levi’s Stadium. This line is tight — a hair of juice separates the clubs — and that’s exactly the kind of spot where you can find value on a disciplined underdog. I double-checked the schedule, TV window, venue, and market context and built a clean, publication-ready pick: back the Falcons +2.5. Below you’ll find the game info, all the betting details, specific trends, injury + weather checks, the reasoning, and a crisp score projection.