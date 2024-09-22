Eagles vs. Saints NFL Prediction: Can Saints win and cover 3 in a row?

The Philadelphia Eagles head to New Orleans to face the Saints on Sunday when Week 3’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Eagles cover the 3-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Eagles vs. Saints betting prediction.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 1-1 straight up and 1-1 against the spread this year. They beat Green Bay in Week 1 and lost to Atlanta last week.

The New Orleans Saints are 2-0 straight up and 2-0 against the spread this season. They toppled Dallas last weekend, and are undefeated this year.

Eagles vs. Saints Matchup & Betting Odds

459 Philadelphia Eagles (+3) at 460 New Orleans Saints (-3); o/u 49.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 22, 2024

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: FOX

Eagles vs. Saints Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 94% of public bettors are currently backing the Eagles when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Eagles Daily Fantasy Spin

Eagles starting wide receiver A.J. Brown will miss Sunday’s game against the Saints with a hamstring injury. Brown recorded 5 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown in Philadelphia’s Week 1 win over Green Bay, but the Ole Miss alum didn’t play last weekend. Eagles wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Britain Covey should see an increase in snaps and targets with Brown out of the lineup.

Philadelphia starting strong safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is questionable for Sunday’s contest with a foot injury. Gardner-Johnson has 11 total tackles in 2 games of action this season. Eagles defensive backs Tristin McCollum and Kelee Ringo are candidates to receive more playing time if C.J. Gardner-Johnson is held out of Sunday’s game.

New Orleans Saints Daily Fantasy Spin

Saints tight end Taysom Hill is doubtful to play this weekend due to a chest injury. Hill has 8 carries for 53 yards and 2 catches for 2 yards this season.

New Orleans cornerback Will Harris (shin), wide receiver A.T. Perry (illness), offensive tackle Landon Young (foot), and linebacker D’Marco Jackson (calf) are all listed as questionable to play against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Saints backup defensive tackle Khalen Saunders will sit out Sunday’s game with a calf ailment. Saunders had 57 total tackles in 17 games of action for New Orleans last season.

Eagles vs. Saints Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 1-8-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Philadelphia is 3-5 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2021 season.

New Orleans is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

New Orleans is 52-47-1 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2010 season.

Eagles vs. Saints Betting Prediction:

This is a tough spot for Philly. The Eagles played on Monday Night Football this past week and lost a heartbreaker of a game to the Falcons by a score of 22-21. Some odd coaching decisions and an inability to get a stop led to Philadelphia dropping their first game of the season. Things won’t be any easier for them on the road in New Orleans on Sunday.

The Saints have a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak. The early results have been extremely promising for New Orleans. The Saints are leading the NFL in points per game (45.5), points per play (0.771), yards per point (8.9), and yards per play (6.9) this season. They’ll be facing an Eagles defense that ranks 31st in opponent yards per play and 25th in opponent points per play this season. I like Derek Carr and the revamped Saints offense to stay hot at home this weekend. I’m laying the points with New Orleans in this one.

NFL Week 3 Eagles vs. Saints Prediction: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS -3