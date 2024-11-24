Eagles vs. Rams Prediction: Can Philadelphia Cover on SNF?

The Philadelphia Eagles head to LA to take on the Rams on Sunday night. The Eagles have won six straight games and enter Sunday with a 8-2 record. The Rams have won four of their last 5 and currently sit with a 5-5 record. They are currently 3 point home dogs and this Eagles vs. Rams matchup kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Philadelphia Eagles (-3) at Los Angeles Rams (+3) o/u 49

8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 24, 2024

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: NBC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Eagles

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 55% of bets are on Philadelphia. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have won six straight games with the latest being a 26-18 win over division rival Washington. Jalen Hurts completed 18 of 28 pass attempts for 221 yards. He didn’t have a pass touchdown or interception but rushed for 39 yards and found the end zone on the ground. Saquon Barkley exploded once again for 146 yards on two touchdowns. A.J. Brown led receivers with 65 yards. The defense had an interception, 3 sacks and held the Commanders to 3.3 yards per carry. Jake Elliott missed 2 of his 4 field goal attempts and 1 of his 3 extra points.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams bounced back off their loss to the Dolphins with a 28-22 victory over the Patriots. Matthew Stafford completed 18 of 27 pass attempts for 295 yards and 4 touchdowns. Kyren Williams had 86 rushing yards. Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp each cleared 100 yards and combined for 3 touchdowns. The defense had an interception and a fumble recovery but struggled against the run allowing 4.2 yards per carry.

Eagles vs. Rams Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games against the Rams

The UNDER is 6-4 in Philadelphia’s last 10 games

Los Angeles is 7-2 SU in their last 9 home games

The OVER is 5-5 in Los Angeles’ last 10 games

Eagles vs. Rams Prediction:

Take the Eagles to cover the 3 point spread on Sunday Night Football. The Rams defense has struggled all season, allowing 20+ points in all but one (Raiders) game this season. Now they take on Philly which is scoring 26 points per game, good for 7th in the NFL. The Eagles also have the 6th ranked defense allowing just 18 points per game. They rank 2nd in opponent pass yards per game, 2nd in opp. yards per completion, and 1st in opp. yards per pass attempt. The Eagles have the defense to slow down Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp and a powerful offense that will put points on the board. Plus, history is on our side as Philly is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games against the Rams.

Eagles vs. Rams Prediction: Eagles -3