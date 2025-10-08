BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Eagles vs Giants Odds & Picks – PHI −7, Total 40.5 (TNF)

byAnthony Rome
October 8, 2025
Eagles vs Giants odds and picks for Thursday Night Football — verified spread, total, public betting lean, and our expert prediction for this NFC East matchup.

The Eagles vs Giants odds board shows Philadelphia as a steady touchdown favorite at −7 with a total of 40.5. Both teams are coming off low-scoring divisional games, and early action suggests value on the total rather than the side. Below: spread, total, injuries that matter, public splits, and our best bet for TNF.

Eagles vs Giants Game Info & TV

  • Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
  • Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ
  • Network: Amazon Prime Video

Eagles vs Giants odds — opening vs current

  • Opening: Eagles −6.5, Total 41
  • Current (consensus): Eagles −7, Total 40.5
  • Movement: Slight lean toward Philadelphia, but total trimmed half a point as both teams trend toward conservative game plans.

Public betting & market read

  • Tickets (spread): 61% on Eagles −7
  • Money (handle): 56% on Giants +7
  • Read: Split action indicates public preference for the favorite but sharper hands playing key-number resistance at +7.5 when available.

Injury outlook & weather

  • Eagles: OL trending toward full go; WR1 expected to play after limited early-week practice.
  • Giants: Rookie QB probable; TE depth questionable but trending up. Secondary remains light.
  • Weather: Mid-50s at kickoff, light wind under 8 mph, minimal rain chance.
Trends & angles that matter

  • Philadelphia is 5–1 ATS in its last six primetime road games.
  • New York has gone Under in four straight divisional night games.
  • Both teams rank bottom five in red-zone TD efficiency since Week 3 — a key factor in the total dipping below 41.

Expert pick & best bets for Eagles vs Giants odds

  • ATS: Lean Giants +7 (buy +7.5). Public on PHI, but divisional familiarity favors the dog.
  • Total: Play Under 40.5 (buy ≥ 40.5). Both teams trending toward conservative early scripts.
  • Prop angle: Giants RB receptions Over; Eagles WR longest reception Over 21.5 if clear weather holds.

