Eagles vs Giants Odds & Picks – PHI −7, Total 40.5 (TNF)

Last Updated on October 8, 2025 1:29 pm by admin
Eagles vs Giants odds and picks for Thursday Night Football — verified spread, total, public betting lean, and our expert prediction for this NFC East matchup.
The Eagles vs Giants odds board shows Philadelphia as a steady touchdown favorite at −7 with a total of 40.5. Both teams are coming off low-scoring divisional games, and early action suggests value on the total rather than the side. Below: spread, total, injuries that matter, public splits, and our best bet for TNF.
🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook
Eagles vs Giants Game Info & TV
- Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ
- Network: Amazon Prime Video
Eagles vs Giants odds — opening vs current
- Opening: Eagles −6.5, Total 41
- Current (consensus): Eagles −7, Total 40.5
- Movement: Slight lean toward Philadelphia, but total trimmed half a point as both teams trend toward conservative game plans.
💸 Compare live numbers before you bet → Shop lines now
Public betting & market read
- Tickets (spread): 61% on Eagles −7
- Money (handle): 56% on Giants +7
- Read: Split action indicates public preference for the favorite but sharper hands playing key-number resistance at +7.5 when available.
Injury outlook & weather
- Eagles: OL trending toward full go; WR1 expected to play after limited early-week practice.
- Giants: Rookie QB probable; TE depth questionable but trending up. Secondary remains light.
- Weather: Mid-50s at kickoff, light wind under 8 mph, minimal rain chance.
Be first to key line moves & community consensus.
Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email.
Trends & angles that matter
- Philadelphia is 5–1 ATS in its last six primetime road games.
- New York has gone Under in four straight divisional night games.
- Both teams rank bottom five in red-zone TD efficiency since Week 3 — a key factor in the total dipping below 41.
Expert pick & best bets for Eagles vs Giants odds
- ATS: Lean Giants +7 (buy +7.5). Public on PHI, but divisional familiarity favors the dog.
- Total: Play Under 40.5 (buy ≥ 40.5). Both teams trending toward conservative early scripts.
- Prop angle: Giants RB receptions Over; Eagles WR longest reception Over 21.5 if clear weather holds.
🏈 Compare TNF prices across multiple books → Shop lines now
Responsible Gaming
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit NCPGambling.org. Set limits and play responsibly.
Affiliate Disclosure
Some links on this page are affiliate links. We may earn a commission if you sign up through our partners at no additional cost to you.