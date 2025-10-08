Eagles vs Giants Odds & Picks – PHI −7, Total 40.5 (TNF)

Last Updated on October 8, 2025 1:29 pm by admin

Eagles vs Giants odds and picks for Thursday Night Football — verified spread, total, public betting lean, and our expert prediction for this NFC East matchup.

The Eagles vs Giants odds board shows Philadelphia as a steady touchdown favorite at −7 with a total of 40.5. Both teams are coming off low-scoring divisional games, and early action suggests value on the total rather than the side. Below: spread, total, injuries that matter, public splits, and our best bet for TNF.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Eagles vs Giants Game Info & TV

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Thursday, October 9, 2025 Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ

MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ Network: Amazon Prime Video

Eagles vs Giants odds — opening vs current

Opening: Eagles −6.5, Total 41

Current (consensus): Eagles −7, Total 40.5

Movement: Slight lean toward Philadelphia, but total trimmed half a point as both teams trend toward conservative game plans.

💸 Compare live numbers before you bet → Shop lines now

Public betting & market read

Tickets (spread): 61% on Eagles −7

61% on Eagles −7 Money (handle): 56% on Giants +7

56% on Giants +7 Read: Split action indicates public preference for the favorite but sharper hands playing key-number resistance at +7.5 when available.

Injury outlook & weather

Eagles: OL trending toward full go; WR1 expected to play after limited early-week practice.

OL trending toward full go; WR1 expected to play after limited early-week practice. Giants: Rookie QB probable; TE depth questionable but trending up. Secondary remains light.

Rookie QB probable; TE depth questionable but trending up. Secondary remains light. Weather: Mid-50s at kickoff, light wind under 8 mph, minimal rain chance.

Insider Alerts Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Trends & angles that matter

Philadelphia is 5–1 ATS in its last six primetime road games.

New York has gone Under in four straight divisional night games.

Both teams rank bottom five in red-zone TD efficiency since Week 3 — a key factor in the total dipping below 41.

Expert pick & best bets for Eagles vs Giants odds

ATS: Lean Giants +7 (buy +7.5). Public on PHI, but divisional familiarity favors the dog.

Lean (buy +7.5). Public on PHI, but divisional familiarity favors the dog. Total: Play Under 40.5 (buy ≥ 40.5). Both teams trending toward conservative early scripts.

Play (buy ≥ 40.5). Both teams trending toward conservative early scripts. Prop angle: Giants RB receptions Over; Eagles WR longest reception Over 21.5 if clear weather holds.

🏈 Compare TNF prices across multiple books → Shop lines now

Responsible Gaming

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit NCPGambling.org. Set limits and play responsibly.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links on this page are affiliate links. We may earn a commission if you sign up through our partners at no additional cost to you.