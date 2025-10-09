Eagles vs Giants odds — PHI −7, 40.5, SGP & Pick (TNF)

Eagles vs Giants odds for Thursday Night Football: final lines, public splits, injuries that matter, our expert pick and a same game parlay built off verified prices.
The Eagles vs Giants odds have settled with Philadelphia −7 and a 40.5 total, while the moneyline sits at PHI −435 / NYG +325. A clear weather window at MetLife should favor the Eagles’ downfield concepts, and New York’s protection questions remain the storyline as the Giants try to sustain drives. Below, we break down final market reads, injuries, and our TNF pick plus an SGP anchored to tonight’s verified numbers.
Eagles vs Giants odds — final numbers & TV
- Spread: Eagles −7
- Total: 40.5
- Moneyline: Eagles −435 / Giants +325
- Kickoff: Thu, Oct 9 · 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ
- Network: Prime Video
Public betting & market read (TNF)
- Tickets (spread): Majority on Eagles −7.
- Handle: Slightly more balanced; dog interest appears at +7.5 if it blips.
- Movement: Opened −6.5, firmed to −7; total steady at 40.5 given slower pace projections.
- Key numbers: −7 is the battleground; expect resistance at −7.5 and quick buy at flat −7.
Injury & availability notes
- Eagles: OL intact; perimeter weapons available. Pass rush depth strong for four quarters.
- Giants: OL pieces still in flux; WR room dinged; QB cleared but offense remains efficiency-sensitive.
- Impact: Philly trench edge + healthy perimeter tilt matchup paths toward game control.
Trends & angles that matter
- Eagles are 8–2 ATS in their last ten NFC East games.
- Giants are 2–7 ATS as a home underdog since 2023.
- Unders have cashed in six of the last seven MetLife night games with totals ≤41.
Expert pick — Eagles vs. Giants side & total
- ATS: Lean Eagles −7. Trench advantage + clean weather support laying the full TD.
- Total: Lean Under 40.5. Giants’ drive sustainability is a concern; Philly’s red-zone approach bleeds clock.
Same-game parlay (built from tonight’s numbers)
- 💰 Eagles moneyline (−435)
- 📉 Under 40.5 total points
- 🔥 Jalen Hurts anytime TD
Note: SGP pricing varies by book; build with these exact legs and shop for best number.
