Eagles vs. Falcons Over/Under Prediction: Will scoring be limited?

Despite Philadelphia’s struggles defensively in Week 1, will the Eagles vs. Falcons Monday Night Football matchup turn into a defensive struggle? Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Atlanta Falcons (+5.5) at Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5); o/u 46

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, September 16, 2024

TV: ESPN

Eagles vs. Falcons: Public Bettors Taking the Under

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently taking the under. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Falcons claim Cousins is healthy

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said he feels like Kirk Cousins is healthy. Morris said that Cousins was just knocking off the rust in his nightmarish Atlanta debut. Cousins threw for 155 yards, one touchdown, and two picks in the Falcons’ Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh.

The veteran quarterback was playing in his first game back from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered in Week 8 of the 2023 season. Film watchers and casual fans alike were quick to note his inability to drive off his plant foot and put velocity on the football. Morris may be right and Cousins is just getting back into the swing of things, but this is a situation to monitor going forward. Should Cousins not regain his form, No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr. is waiting in the wings.

Brown downgraded to out vs. Atlanta

A.J. Brown (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for Week 2 against the Falcons. The only good news is that the Eagles took mercy on fantasy football managers and released the news before Sunday lineup lock. The extremely bad news is that you’re now missing your first-round pick for a strong home matchup.

DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert should pick up most of the lost targets slack, but trade acquisition Jahan Dotson now has a chance to gobble up snaps and command a few looks. You now have the entire slate at your disposal when it comes to swapping someone else in for AJB, but Dotson and Atlanta’s Ray-Ray McCloud are the primary Monday night options. Brown never seemed to make any progress after getting injured on Friday, boding poorly for his Week 3 status.

Falcons vs. Eagles Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Atlanta’s last 5 games when playing Philadelphia

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 7 of Atlanta’s last 9 games when playing on the road against Philadelphia

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games when playing Atlanta

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games at home

Falcons vs. Eagles Prediction:

Take the under. The Eagles were horrendous defensively last week but can the Falcons take advantage? As long as Philadelphia contains Bijan Robinson and Atlanta’s ground game, the Eagles will be fine. Kirk Cousins was atrocious in his Falcons debut. He barely looked like he could move and he didn’t do himself any favors by not properly adjusting his pass protection. T.J. Watt lived in Atlanta’s backfield last week. That could be Brandon Graham or Jalen Carter tonight. The Falcons’ offensive line is overrated.

However, Atlanta’s defense might be underrated. Jessie Bates was worth the money the Falcons gave him in free agency last offseason. The additions of Matthew Judon and Justin Simmons addressed holes this past offseason. Grady Jarrett returned to action last week after missing significant time last season with an injury and he picked up right where he left off.

With Brown, the Eagles won’t be as explosive offensively, either. Even if Philly does show up offensively tonight, I don’t like the Falcons fixing all of their offensive issues in one week. They have legitimate problems.

Eagles vs. Falcons MNF Over/Under Prediction: UNDER 45.5