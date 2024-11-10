Eagles vs. Cowboys Prediction: Can Philadelphia Cover on the Road?

The Eagles have won 4 straight games and look to continue their success when they head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Sunday evening. Despite the constant boos from Philadelphia fans, the Eagles are sitting with a 6-2 record on the season. Dallas has really struggled to get anything going and enters Sunday with a 3-5 record and a new quarterback. Philadelphia is currently a 7.5 point favorite and this Eagles vs. Cowboys matchup kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5) at Dallas Cowboys (+7.5) o/u 43.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 10, 2024

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Eagles

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 83% of bets are on Philadelphia. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are on a four game win streak with the latest being a 28-23 victory over the Jaguars last Sunday. Philadelphia was up 22-0 before Jacksonville made a comeback and even had a chance to win before a Lawrence interception. Jalen Hurts completed 18 passes for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also ran for 67 yards and a touchdown. Saquon Barkley continues to impress with 159 yards and a touchdown on the ground and 40 yards and a touchdown receiving. The defense finished with 2 interceptions.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have now lost 3 straight games and they have also lost their $240 million dollar quarterback. Dak Prescott will most likely have season ending surgery on his right hamstring. Enter: Cooper Rush. The 7th year quarterback out of Central Michigan is no stranger to taking over this offense. Back in 2022, Dak fractured his thumb and missed several games. Rush stepped in and led the Cowboys to a 4-1 record (with the one loss coming to the Eagles). After stepping in last week against the Falcons, he completed 13 of 25 pass attempts for 115 yards and a touchdown. CeeDee Lamb suffered an injury as well but enters Sunday without an injury designation. Set to join him will be Micah Parsons, who is likely to return after missing 4 games. CB Trevon Diggs however is trending in the wrong direction, after two limited practices, he did not practice on Friday but remains questionable.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 4-4 ATS in their last 8 games

The OVER is 6-1 om Philadelphia’s last 7 games against Dallas

Dallas is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games at home against Philadelphia

The OVER is 5-3 in Dallas’ last 8 games

Eagles vs. Cowboys Prediction:

Take the Eagles to cover the 7.5 points on the road on Sunday. For starters, Dallas is 0-3 SU on their home field. Their offense has struggled all season, with a majority of their success coming late in games as they attempt a big comeback. That was with Dak Prescott, now they have a backup in Cooper Rush and the Eagles have had all week to prepare for him. On the opposite side, the Eagles have one of the better defenses in the league. They are 9th in opp. points per game allowing 19.4, 12th in opp. yards per rush attempt allowing 4.4, and 7th in opp. pass yards per game allowing just 189. The Eagles have the 2nd worst defense in the league allowing 28 points per game and look like they will be without both starting cornerbacks for this matchup.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Prediction: Eagles -7.5