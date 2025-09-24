Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds — Week 4 Picks & Market Read

At Raymond James Stadium, Eagles vs. Buccaneers odds have Philadelphia favored in a clash of 3–0 teams. Below we compare opening vs. current odds, give a concise public betting (tickets %) read, summarize injuries & weather, highlight key trends, and close with our expert pick. For live context, open the NFL public betting page, browse the NFL hub, and check our weekly SuperContest picks.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers: Game Info & TV

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kickoff: Sun, Sept. 28, 1:00 p.m. ET

Sun, Sept. 28, 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL

Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL TV / Streaming: FOX

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds — Opening & Current Lines

Opening: Eagles -2.5 to -3, Total 44.5 (ML ~PHI -170 / TB +150)

Eagles -2.5 to -3, Total 44.5 (ML ~PHI -170 / TB +150) Current: Eagles -3.5, Total 43.5 (ML ~PHI -185 / TB +160)

📊 Market read: Philly support nudged the spread through -3 on some boards while the total trimmed a point—part injury, part respect for both defenses.

Public Betting — Eagles vs. Buccaneers Tickets %

Spread tickets: Majority on Eagles (favorite tax in play); Bucs a contrarian home dog.

Majority on Eagles (favorite tax in play); Bucs a contrarian home dog. Read: If market creeps to -4, expect Tampa interest at the number; -3 (flat) would bring Eagles buy-the-dip.

Injuries & Weather

Eagles (Wed): Edge Nolan Smith Jr. to IR (triceps). LB Zack Baun (knee) and LB Jihaad Campbell (triceps) have been monitored; OL Lane Johnson trending up. Depth shuffling at WR/DB via recent moves.

Edge Nolan Smith Jr. to IR (triceps). LB Zack Baun (knee) and LB Jihaad Campbell (triceps) have been monitored; OL Lane Johnson trending up. Depth shuffling at WR/DB via recent moves. Buccaneers (Wed): WR Mike Evans (hamstring) DNP; DL Logan Hall (groin) DNP; DB Christian Izien (quad) DNP; QB Baker Mayfield (biceps) limited.

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) DNP; DL Logan Hall (groin) DNP; DB Christian Izien (quad) DNP; QB Baker Mayfield (biceps) limited. Weather (Sun): Low-to-mid 80s, humid, light winds — minimal impact on total; hydration/rotation matter in 2H.

Key Trends & Angles

Key numbers: 3 and 4 on the spread; total toggling 43–44.5. We won’t lay -4 at full juice; -3.5 acceptable if price-friendly.

3 and 4 on the spread; total toggling 43–44.5. We won’t lay -4 at full juice; -3.5 acceptable if price-friendly. Pass rush vs. protection: Philly’s front can tilt early downs; Tampa’s OL health (Wirfs et al.) is pivotal for explosives.

Philly’s front can tilt early downs; Tampa’s OL health (Wirfs et al.) is pivotal for explosives. Explosives minus Evans: If Evans sits or is limited, Tampa’s red-zone and 3rd-and-medium profiles dip; targets consolidate to Godwin/TEs/RB outlets.

Expert Picks & Best Bets

ATS: Eagles -3 (flat) preferred; -3.5 playable to -115 (avoid -4 without a break). Total: Lean Under 44 or better pregame; watch live if early pace stalls. Note: These prices reflect our read on Eagles vs. Buccaneers odds at current key numbers.

