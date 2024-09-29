Eagles vs. Buccaneers NFL Prediction: Can Bucs win outright?

The Philadelphia Eagles head to Tampa to face the Buccaneers on Sunday when Week 4’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Eagles cover the 1.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Eagles vs. Buccaneers betting prediction.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-1 straight up and 2-1 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Green Bay and their only loss came against Atlanta.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-1 straight up and 2-1 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Detroit and their only loss came against Denver.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Matchup & Betting Odds

277 Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5) at 278 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1.5); o/u 42.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 29, 2024

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV: FOX

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Eagles when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Eagles Daily Fantasy Spin

Eagles linebacker Devin White (personal), wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring), wide receiver DeVonta Smith (concussion), and wide receiver Britain Covey (shoulder) will all sit out Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. With three wide receivers out of commission, Philadelphia’s wide receiver corps will feature Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, Parris Campbell, and John Ross this weekend.

Philadelphia starting left tackle Lane Johnson left last week’s contest with a concussion. He’s questionable to play on Sunday with that same ailment. Johnson is a 5-time Pro Bowler and has made first-team All-Pro twice.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Daily Fantasy Spin

Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (concussion), defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (calf), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot), and long snapper Evan Deckers (hamstring) will all sit out Sunday’s home date with Philadelphia.

Tampa Bay defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee), wide receiver Kameron Johnson (ankle), and running back Bucky Irving (hamstring), and are all listed as questionable to play this weekend. Bucs wide receiver Jalen McMillan (hamstring) is doubtful to suit up against the Eagles on Sunday. Tampa Bay running back Rachaad White had been listed as questionable with an illness, but he’s expected to play this weekend, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 5-4 ATS in their last 9 games against Tampa Bay.

Philadelphia is 8-6-1 ATS in non-division games since the start of last season.

Tampa Bay is 19-21-1 ATS in non-division games since the start of the 2021 season.

Tampa Bay is 2-4 ATS as a home underdog since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Betting Prediction:

After losing to Atlanta in Week 2, Philadelphia appears to have righted the ship with a road win over New Orleans in Week 3. The Eagles’ defense shut down what was the NFL’s highest-scoring offense up until that point, and Philadelphia emerged victorious 15-12 in a game that they desperately needed. The Eagles will need this game on Sunday to give them something positive to marinate on with their bye week coming up next week.

Tampa Bay played quite poorly last week, losing to the winless Denver Broncos at home by a score of 26-7. The Bucs allowed 136 rushing yards in that contest as Denver possessed the ball for 32:08. The Eagles will need to run the ball because they’ll be down 3 wide receivers for this contest. It helps that Philadelphia has one of the best backs in the league in Saquon Barkley. I don’t feel confident that Tampa can shut down Philly’s run game, so I’m taking the Eagles in this one.

NFL Week 4 Eagles vs. Buccaneers Prediction: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES -1.5