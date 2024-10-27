Eagles vs. Bengals Prediction: Will Ja’Marr Chase find the End Zone?

The Bengals have an opportunity to even their record for the first time this season but they’ll need to beat the 4-2 Eagles in order to accomplish the feat. Keep reading for our top 3 bets for Sunday’s Eagles vs. Bengals matchup ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Eagles vs. Bengals Event Information

Odds: Bengals -2.5 (47.5)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, PH

TV: CBS

Eagles vs. Bengals Prediction: Over 47.5

Nearly 68% of the scoring plays that have come against the Bengals have been touchdowns. That’s the second-highest rate in the league. Nearly 70% of the Eagles’ scoring plays have been touchdowns, which is the highest rate in the league. In other words, Cincinnati doesn’t force many field goals when opponents get into scoring range and Philadelphia doesn’t settle for field goals offensively.

The under cashed in Cincinnati’s last two games and it also hit in Philadelphia’s last two contests. That said, these teams faced the exact same opponents: the Giants and Browns. I don’t know if you’ve watched either teams this season, but neither rival the former Greatest Show on Turf offenses that the Rams possessed in the early 2000s.

The Eagles’ passing attack has been off, but the Bengals defense has wilted against better passing attacks. The same can be said for Philadelphia’s secondary, which allowed big weeks to Jordan Love, Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield.

Eagles vs. Bengals Prediction: Jalen Hurts over 32.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

The Bengals have allowed the most rushing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks this season. Granted, they also faced the top two rushing quarterbacks in the league in Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels. Still, while the surrendered 55 rushing yards to Lamar and 39 rushing yards to Daniels, they also coughed up 56 rushing yards to Daniel Jones. Jacoby Brissett hung 32 rushing yards on the Bengals in Week 1 and Patrick Mahomes rushed for 29 yards versus Cincinnati in Week 2. Last Sunday, the Bengals allowed Dorian Thompson-Robinson to rush for 44 yards in limited action.

Hurts rushed for at least 33 yards in only three of his six games this season, but it’s worth rolling the dice on his legs today given the matchup.

Eagles vs. Bengals Prediction: Ja’Marr Chase Anytime Touchdown (+100)

Tee Higgins suffered a quad injury in practice on Friday and was limited before drawing a questionable tag. It’s not a good sign when a player suffers an injury during a practice, especially when that practice was held on a Friday.

If Higgins can’t play or is limited, this could be a big day for Chase. He caught five-of-six targets for 55 yards and a touchdown last Sunday against the Browns. It was his sixth touchdown over his past five games. The Eagles have allowed wide receivers a 5.9% touchdown rate, which is 20th in the league. If this game turns into a shootout, I love getting plus odds on this Chase Anytime Touchdown prop.