Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NFL Articles

    Eagles vs. Bengals Prediction: Will Ja’Marr Chase find the End Zone?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Eagles vs. Bengals
    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 08: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

    The Bengals have an opportunity to even their record for the first time this season but they’ll need to beat the 4-2 Eagles in order to accomplish the feat. Keep reading for our top 3 bets for Sunday’s Eagles vs. Bengals matchup ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

    Eagles vs. Bengals Event Information

    Odds: Bengals -2.5 (47.5)

    Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

    Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, PH

    TV: CBS

    Eagles vs. Bengals Prediction: Over 47.5

    Nearly 68% of the scoring plays that have come against the Bengals have been touchdowns. That’s the second-highest rate in the league. Nearly 70% of the Eagles’ scoring plays have been touchdowns, which is the highest rate in the league. In other words, Cincinnati doesn’t force many field goals when opponents get into scoring range and Philadelphia doesn’t settle for field goals offensively.

    The under cashed in Cincinnati’s last two games and it also hit in Philadelphia’s last two contests. That said, these teams faced the exact same opponents: the Giants and Browns. I don’t know if you’ve watched either teams this season, but neither rival the former Greatest Show on Turf offenses that the Rams possessed in the early 2000s.

    The Eagles’ passing attack has been off, but the Bengals defense has wilted against better passing attacks. The same can be said for Philadelphia’s secondary, which allowed big weeks to Jordan Love, Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield.

    Eagles vs. Bengals Prediction: Jalen Hurts over 32.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

    The Bengals have allowed the most rushing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks this season. Granted, they also faced the top two rushing quarterbacks in the league in Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels. Still, while the surrendered 55 rushing yards to Lamar and 39 rushing yards to Daniels, they also coughed up 56 rushing yards to Daniel Jones. Jacoby Brissett hung 32 rushing yards on the Bengals in Week 1 and Patrick Mahomes rushed for 29 yards versus Cincinnati in Week 2. Last Sunday, the Bengals allowed Dorian Thompson-Robinson to rush for 44 yards in limited action.

    Hurts rushed for at least 33 yards in only three of his six games this season, but it’s worth rolling the dice on his legs today given the matchup.

    Eagles vs. Bengals Prediction: Ja’Marr Chase Anytime Touchdown (+100)

    Tee Higgins suffered a quad injury in practice on Friday and was limited before drawing a questionable tag. It’s not a good sign when a player suffers an injury during a practice, especially when that practice was held on a Friday.

    If Higgins can’t play or is limited, this could be a big day for Chase. He caught five-of-six targets for 55 yards and a touchdown last Sunday against the Browns. It was his sixth touchdown over his past five games. The Eagles have allowed wide receivers a 5.9% touchdown rate, which is 20th in the league. If this game turns into a shootout, I love getting plus odds on this Chase Anytime Touchdown prop.

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com