Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NFL Articles

    Dolphins vs. Titans NFL Total Prediction: Will offense surprise on MNF?

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Dolphins vs. Titans

    Will the offenses surprise on Monday night when the Dolphins vs. Titans matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET? Or is the safer bet the under tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Tennessee Titans (+2.5) at Miami Dolphins (-2.5); o/u 37

    Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

    7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, September 30, 2024

    TV: ESPN

    Dolphins vs. Titans Public Betting: Bettors favor TEN slightly

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Titans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Titans could be without Hopkins

    DeAndre Hopkins (rest) did not practice on Thursday. It was reported earlier that Hopkins was not spotted at Thursday’s practice. He was officially listed as a DNP due to rest, meaning there’s nothing to be concerned about here ahead of the Titans’ Monday night tilt with the Dolphins.

    Mostert “trying” to play in Week 4

    Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said Raheem Mostert (chest) “is trying” to play in Week 4 against the Titans. McDaniel also said the team is “not going to prematurely put ourselves out there if we are going to take steps back and not protect ourselves.” It doesn’t sound like Mostert will have much say in whether or not he plays in Week 4 against the Titans, as the 0-3 Dolphins are already dealing with enough injuries. If he doesn’t play, De’Von Achane will again be expected to handle the majority of the Dolphins’ backfield touches, with Jeff Wilson and Jaylen Wright mixing in on the occasional down.

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Tennessee’s last 11 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Tennessee’s last 15 games when playing on the road against Miami

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Miami’s last 5 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Miami’s last 5 games at home

    Dolphins vs. Titans Prediction:

    Take the over. I know, I know – these offenses were brutal last week. The Titans only scored 14 points and without Tua, the Dolphins were held to a single field goal in Seattle.

    First and foremost, Tennessee’s defense is not Seattle’s. That game was also started by Skylar Thompson and finished with Tim Boyle. Tyler Huntley will start tonight and while I don’t expect him to be Tom Brady or even Tua, he gives them a better chance to at least get the offense moving. He can run and does have NFL experience. McDaniel will likely have a shortened playbook for Huntley, whom I feel better backing over Thompson or Boyle.

    It’s a low total. Miami’s system works. Neither defense is great. And Will Levis is a turnover machine. Give me the over.

    Dolphins vs. Titans NFL Prediction:  OVER 37

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply
    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com