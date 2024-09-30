Dolphins vs. Titans NFL Total Prediction: Will offense surprise on MNF?

Will the offenses surprise on Monday night when the Dolphins vs. Titans matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET? Or is the safer bet the under tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Tennessee Titans (+2.5) at Miami Dolphins (-2.5); o/u 37

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, September 30, 2024

TV: ESPN

Dolphins vs. Titans Public Betting: Bettors favor TEN slightly

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Titans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Titans could be without Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins (rest) did not practice on Thursday. It was reported earlier that Hopkins was not spotted at Thursday’s practice. He was officially listed as a DNP due to rest, meaning there’s nothing to be concerned about here ahead of the Titans’ Monday night tilt with the Dolphins.

Mostert “trying” to play in Week 4

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said Raheem Mostert (chest) “is trying” to play in Week 4 against the Titans. McDaniel also said the team is “not going to prematurely put ourselves out there if we are going to take steps back and not protect ourselves.” It doesn’t sound like Mostert will have much say in whether or not he plays in Week 4 against the Titans, as the 0-3 Dolphins are already dealing with enough injuries. If he doesn’t play, De’Von Achane will again be expected to handle the majority of the Dolphins’ backfield touches, with Jeff Wilson and Jaylen Wright mixing in on the occasional down.

Dolphins vs. Titans Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Tennessee’s last 11 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Tennessee’s last 15 games when playing on the road against Miami

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Miami’s last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Miami’s last 5 games at home

Dolphins vs. Titans Prediction:

Take the over. I know, I know – these offenses were brutal last week. The Titans only scored 14 points and without Tua, the Dolphins were held to a single field goal in Seattle.

First and foremost, Tennessee’s defense is not Seattle’s. That game was also started by Skylar Thompson and finished with Tim Boyle. Tyler Huntley will start tonight and while I don’t expect him to be Tom Brady or even Tua, he gives them a better chance to at least get the offense moving. He can run and does have NFL experience. McDaniel will likely have a shortened playbook for Huntley, whom I feel better backing over Thompson or Boyle.

It’s a low total. Miami’s system works. Neither defense is great. And Will Levis is a turnover machine. Give me the over.

Dolphins vs. Titans NFL Prediction: OVER 37