Dolphins vs. Seahawks: Does Miami bounce back?

The Miami Dolphins will travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. With the Seahawks listed as a 4.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 41.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Dolphins vs. Seahawks prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

467 Miami Dolphins (+4.5) at 468 Seattle Seahawks (-4.5); o/u 41.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 22, 2024

Lumen Field, Seattle

TV: CBS

Dolphins vs. Seahawks Public Betting:

Miami Dolphins Game Notes

The Dolphins dropped to 1-1 after losing to the Bills by 21 points on September 12th. Skylar Thompson will make the start at quarterback for Miami in Week 3 as they travel across the country to face the Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks Game Notes

Seattle moved to 2-0 after beating the Patriots 23-20 last Sunday. Jason Myers kicked a game winning 31-yard field goal in overtime to give the Hawks the victory. Seattle looks to remain unbeaten as they host Miami on Sunday afternoon.

Dolphins vs. Seahawks BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Dolphins. I know Skyler Thompson will be under for center, which is worrisome, but this number still seems high with a Seattle team that has not looked great despite a 2-0 start. Seattle struggled to defeat Denver at home Week 1 and won in overtime against the Patriots last week. Miami still has plenty of weapons on the offensive side of the ball and if Thompson can just play mediocre, they should have a great chance of staying inside this number.

Dolphins vs. Seahawks Prediction: Dolphins +4.5