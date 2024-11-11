Close Menu

    Dolphins vs. Rams Prediction: Will Miami pull off small upset in L.A.?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Dolphins vs. Rams

    The Dolphins vs. Rams matchup will wrap up Week 10 in the NFL on Monday Night Football. Will the Rams cover as a 2.5-point home favorite? Or are the Dolphins the better bet as a road underdog?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Miami Dolphins (+2.5) at Los Angeles Rams (-2.5); o/u 49

    SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

    8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, November 11, 2024

    TV: ESPN

    Dolphins vs. Rams Public Betting: Bettors Love L.A. on MNF

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Rams when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Hill’s status up in the air for MNF

    NFL Network’s Tyreek Hill (wrist) is “truly up in the air” for Week 10 against the Rams. Hill re-aggravated a training camp wrist injury earlier this week. He was held out of practice on Friday and Saturday before being listed as questionable. Per Pelissero, the Dolphins may not know until warmups if Hill will be able to suit up. Miami plays on Monday, meaning replacement options for Hill will be scarce if he can’t play. Coming off consecutive two-touchdown performances, Demarcus Robinson would be the best bet among Monday Night Football’s participants.

    Kupp coming off huge game

    Cooper Kupp caught 11-of-14 targets for 104 yards in the Rams’ Week 9 win over the Seahawks. Kupp saved a quiet Week 8 box score with a touchdown. His stat line didn’t need saving this week as he was able to dominate LA’s targets and top 100 yards for the first time since Week 1.

    Kupp’s lofty target total could be written off as the product of Puka Nacua getting ejected at the end of the first half, but Kupp had nine targets to Nacua’s four before the second-year wideout was tossed. The more likely explanation is that Nacua is still working through his knee injury and his opportunities were limited. If Nacua isn’t at full strength for LA’s Week 10 matchup with Miami, Kupp will jump him in the fantasy rankings in route to a WR1 projection.

    Miami is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing LA Rams

    Miami is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing on the road against LA Rams

    LA Rams is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of LA Rams’ last 5 games when playing Miami

    Dolphins vs. Rams Prediction:

    Take Los Angeles. The Rams are still to roll. They’ve won three straight games to get to 4-4. Matthew Stafford has his full complement of weapons again, he’s healthy and Kyren Williams is a beast in the run game. Miami’s defense has played well, but Sean McVay has a way of moving the ball against most defenses.

    As for the Dolphins, they’ve looked better since Tua came back from his latest concussion. They’ve scored 27 points in back-to-back games and nearly upset the Bills last Sunday in Buffalo. That said, even when Tua has played, the Dolphins still feel as though they’re missing something. They have yet to score 30 points in a game this season, which was a common occurrence a year ago. They’re now 2-8 over their last 10 games dating back to last season, which includes a 2-8 ATS mark as well.

    Dolphins vs. Rams NFL Prediction: LOS ANGELES RAMS -2.5

