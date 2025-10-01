Dolphins vs. Panthers Odds & Pick — Week 5

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 2:11 pm by Michael Cash

Opening and current Dolphins vs Panthers odds, where tickets lean, key injuries, weather, sharp trends, and our expert pick with buy/sell points.

We break down Dolphins vs Panthers odds for Sunday with opening versus current lines, a public betting read, the injuries moving price, how Charlotte weather factors, and our expert pick with clear buy/sell numbers on the spread and total.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Dolphins vs. Panthers — Game info & TV

Kickoff: Sun, Oct 5, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sun, Oct 5, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX) Stadium: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, NC

Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, NC Records: Dolphins 1–3, Panthers 1–3 (through Week 4)

Dolphins vs Panthers odds — opening vs. current

Lines move; always re-check before betting.

Opening (market): Dolphins -1.5, Total 44.5

Dolphins -1.5, Total 44.5 Current (consensus today): Dolphins -1.5, Total 44.5

Dolphins -1.5, Total 44.5 Movement: Side toggled around pick early week; total holding 44.5–45.5 region.

💸 Want the best number? Compare live lines before you bet 🏈

Public betting — tickets & market read

Tickets (spread): Slight majority to Miami (-1.5).

Slight majority to Miami (-1.5). Market read: Modest Dolphins support; watch for toggles between MIA -1.5 and pick’em if late Carolina buyback appears.

Injury report — quick hits

Dolphins: WR Tyreek Hill out (knee, season); WR Jaylen Waddle elevated to WR1; depth shuffles at CB after roster moves.

WR Tyreek Hill out (knee, season); WR Jaylen Waddle elevated to WR1; depth shuffles at CB after roster moves. Panthers: Standard nicks across OL/WR; monitor final practice reports for starting guard and slot WR statuses.

Standard nicks across OL/WR; monitor final practice reports for starting guard and slot WR statuses. Impact: Miami’s downfield explosiveness dips without Hill; Waddle usage spikes. Carolina’s OL health dictates whether they can keep the offense on schedule.

Weather (Charlotte)

Kickoff outlook: Low–mid 70s°F, light winds ~5–8 mph, low precip chance. Minimal weather tax on total.

Trends that matter

Early-week side flirted with pick; consensus settled around Dolphins -1.5 into midweek.

Total holding near 44.5; any wind uptick could push brief dips to 44.

Without Hill, Dolphins lean more methodical; Panthers offense has been volatile in scoring efficiency.

Expert pick & best bets for Dolphins vs Panthers odds

ATS: Lean Dolphins -1.5 (buy ≤ -1.5; pass if it climbs beyond -2.5). Defensive matchup + Waddle volume offset Miami’s explosive loss.

Lean (buy ≤ -1.5; pass if it climbs beyond -2.5). Defensive matchup + Waddle volume offset Miami’s explosive loss. Total: Slight lean Under 44.5 (buy ≥ 44.5; pass at 43.5). Pace/efficiency profile points modestly down.

Slight lean (buy ≥ 44.5; pass at 43.5). Pace/efficiency profile points modestly down. Prop look: Waddle receptions/targets Over with Hill out; RB receiving Overs if Panthers blitz rates tick up.

🏈 Build your Sunday card at the best price: Shop lines now 💰

Final checklist: confirm inactives, shop Dolphins vs Panthers odds near pick’em, and re-scan tickets for any late steam.

Insider Alerts Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Responsible Gaming

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit NCPGambling.org. Set limits and play responsibly.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links on this page are affiliate links. We may earn a commission if you sign up through our links. This helps support our coverage at no cost to you.