Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NFL Articles

    Dolphins vs. Jaguars Prediction: Can Jags Start Strong?

    JamesBy Updated:No Comments
    Jets vs. Dolphins
    Oct 8, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attempts a pass against the New York Giants during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Jaguars will travel to Miami to play the Dolphins in week 1. Both teams are coming off of very disappointing ends to their 2023 seasons. The Jaguars lost 5 of their last 6 games and the Dolphins suffered a tough Wild Card loss in freezing temperatures. How will this Dolphins vs. Jaguars matchup play out on Sunday afternoon?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Jacksonville (+3.5) at Miami (-3.5); o/u 49.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 8, 2024

    Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

    TV: CBS

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Jags

    As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on Jacksonville. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Jacksonville Jaguars

    The Jaguars are looking to return back to 2022 form after last season’s disappointing finish to the 2023 season. Their leading pass catcher Calvin Ridley has left for the Titans. That makes Christian Kirk the number 1 guy and some new faces will join him in Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr. Davis comes over from Buffalo where last season he had 45 receptions for 745 yards and 7 touchdowns. Rookie Brian Thomas Jr. was their first round draft pick out of LSU. Overshadowed by Malik Nabers, Thomas Jr. had a very solid final season with 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns. 

    Miami Dolphins

    Anthony Weaver takes over as defensive coordinator for the Dolphins after they gave up 23 points per game last season. The defense lost Andrew Van Ginkel to free agency and Bradley Chubb will be starting on the IR. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey just signed an extension and the team also brought in Kendall Fuller. The offense will look much the same as last season where they put up 29 points per game. Tua Tagovailoa will be leading the squad with star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. And the dynamic duo of Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane will look to continue success on the ground.

    Jacksonville is 13-8 ATS in their last 21 games

    The OVER is 8-12 in Jacksonville’s last 20 games

    Miami is 0-3 ATS in their last 3 games

    The OVER is 4-7 in Miami’s last 11 home games

    Dolphins vs. Jaguars Prediction

    I like the Jaguars to cover the 3.5 point spread here. The Jaguars ranked 9th last season in rushing yards allowed per game and should be able to slow down the Miami running backs. They also have a strong pass rush led by Josh Hines-Allen that should give Tua Tagovailoa problems. Trevor Lawrence should be looking to start strong and get off on the right foot and should have a lot of time in the pocket with a weak Dolphins defensive line. Jalen Ramsey is currently questionable and if he doesn’t play it will be a rookie stepping in.  

    Dolphins vs. Jaguars Prediction: Jaguars +3.5

    Related posts:

    Saints vs. 49ersSaints vs. 49ers Preseason Prediction: Under smart bet? Colts vs. BengalsColts vs. Bengals Preseason Prediction: Will Game Stay Under? Bears vs. ChiefsBears vs. Chiefs Preseason Prediction: Chiefs vs Ravens match previewChiefs vs Ravens match preview
    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com