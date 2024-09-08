Dolphins vs. Jaguars Prediction: Can Jags Start Strong?

The Jaguars will travel to Miami to play the Dolphins in week 1. Both teams are coming off of very disappointing ends to their 2023 seasons. The Jaguars lost 5 of their last 6 games and the Dolphins suffered a tough Wild Card loss in freezing temperatures. How will this Dolphins vs. Jaguars matchup play out on Sunday afternoon?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Jacksonville (+3.5) at Miami (-3.5); o/u 49.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 8, 2024

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Jags

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on Jacksonville. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are looking to return back to 2022 form after last season’s disappointing finish to the 2023 season. Their leading pass catcher Calvin Ridley has left for the Titans. That makes Christian Kirk the number 1 guy and some new faces will join him in Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr. Davis comes over from Buffalo where last season he had 45 receptions for 745 yards and 7 touchdowns. Rookie Brian Thomas Jr. was their first round draft pick out of LSU. Overshadowed by Malik Nabers, Thomas Jr. had a very solid final season with 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Miami Dolphins

Anthony Weaver takes over as defensive coordinator for the Dolphins after they gave up 23 points per game last season. The defense lost Andrew Van Ginkel to free agency and Bradley Chubb will be starting on the IR. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey just signed an extension and the team also brought in Kendall Fuller. The offense will look much the same as last season where they put up 29 points per game. Tua Tagovailoa will be leading the squad with star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. And the dynamic duo of Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane will look to continue success on the ground.

Dolphins vs. Jaguars Betting Trends

Jacksonville is 13-8 ATS in their last 21 games

The OVER is 8-12 in Jacksonville’s last 20 games

Miami is 0-3 ATS in their last 3 games

The OVER is 4-7 in Miami’s last 11 home games

Dolphins vs. Jaguars Prediction

I like the Jaguars to cover the 3.5 point spread here. The Jaguars ranked 9th last season in rushing yards allowed per game and should be able to slow down the Miami running backs. They also have a strong pass rush led by Josh Hines-Allen that should give Tua Tagovailoa problems. Trevor Lawrence should be looking to start strong and get off on the right foot and should have a lot of time in the pocket with a weak Dolphins defensive line. Jalen Ramsey is currently questionable and if he doesn’t play it will be a rookie stepping in.

Dolphins vs. Jaguars Prediction: Jaguars +3.5