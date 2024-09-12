Dolphins vs. Bills: Can Miami Overcome Injuries?

Week 2 of the 2024 season will open up with an AFC East bout in Miami for Thursday Night Football. Both Miami and Buffalo escaped week 1 with come-from-behind wins to go 1-0. But in a short week, the injuries are piling up. Which team will cover the spread when this Dolphins vs. Bills matchup kicks off on Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Buffalo Bills (+2.5) at Miami Dolphins (-2.5); o/u 48.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, September 12, 2024

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: AMAZON

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Bills

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 75% of bets are on Buffalo. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins will return to Hard Rock Stadium for their second home game in 5 days. On Sunday, they overcame a 1st half 17-7 deficit to beat the Jaguars on a Jason Sanders field goal. The Dolphins defense didn’t give up any points in the second half, including forcing a Travis Etienne fumble on their own goal line. The defense finished up with 3 sacks and 6 tackles for loss. After finishing 7th in rushing yards per game last season, the Dolphins offense struggled to get much going on the ground. Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane managed just 33 rushing yards, with Achane adding 7 receptions for 76 yards. The most successful back was Jeff Wilson Jr. who took 5 carries for 26 yards. Tua Tagovailoa finished with 338 passing yards and 1 touchdown. The only two wide receivers to touch the ball were Tyreek Hill with 130 receiving yards and an 80 yard touchdown and Jaylen Waddle who took 5 receptions for 109 yards.

Now time for the injuries. For this Dolphins vs. Bills matchup, running back Raheem Mostert has been ruled out. De’Von Achane is currently a game time decision after getting in a limited practice on Wednesday. The Dolphins are also thin at the wide receiver position. 3 players on IR, Odell Beckham Jr. is out, and Malik Washington was ruled out.

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen led the Bills comeback after trailing 17-10 at half time against the Arizona Cardinals. He threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 9 carries for 39 yards and 2 touchdowns. James Cook ran for 71 yards on 19 carries and rookie Keon Coleman led the receivers with 4 receptions and 51 yards. Khalil Shakir was right behind him with 42 yards and a touchdown. Much like the Dolphins, the Bills defense stepped up in the second half allowing only a field goal. The other 8 points came from a Cardinals kick return touchdown and 2 point conversion.

The Bills are battling injuries as well. Josh Allen hurt his non throwing hand but will be all good to go on Thursday night. Nickel back Taron Johnson is the big loss for the Bills defense. He left Sunday’s game in the first quarter and was ruled out for TNF. It was Cam Lewis who stepped into his place and played well, finishing second on the team with 10 tackles.

Dolphins vs. Bills Betting Trends

Miami is 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Miami’s last 6 games

Buffalo is 11-1 SU in their last 12 games against Miami

The OVER is 5-1 in Buffalo’s last 6 games

Dolphins vs. Bills Prediction

I like the Dolphins to cover the 2.5 point spread at home on Thursday night. I’m not too concerned about Mostert being out. I would definitely like to see Achane suit up with his speed and ability to be another receiving threat but Jeff Wilson Jr. looked very good at the end of the Jaguars game and rookie Jaylen Wright has some speed to him as well. As long as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are available they should be able to muster up some big plays. The Bills defense is still figuring things out with some new guys in the secondary and also dealing with some injuries against one of the most explosive offenses in the league. Buffalo is also a work in progress on the offensive side with new and young receivers that will be matched up against Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller. The Dolphins defense should be able to slow down the Bills enough to cover the spread.

Dolphins vs. Bills Prediction: Dolphins -2.5