Cowboys vs. Texans Prediction: Is the under the best bet on Monday Night Football?

Even though the number sits at just 41, is the under still the best bet for tonight’s Cowboys vs. Texans Monday Night Football matchup? Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Texans (-7.5) at Dallas Cowboys (+7.5); o/u 41

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, November 18, 2024

TV: ESPN

Texans vs. Cowboys Public Betting: Bettors laying points with Texans

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Texans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Anderson will not suit up for Texans

Texans EDGE Will Anderson (ankle) will not play in Week 11 against the Cowboys. Anderson missed Week 10 with the ankle issue and has yet to return to practice. He was ruled out over the weekend. The reigning DPOY has 7.5 sacks and 11 TFLs this year. The loss of Anderson is a notable blow to Houston’s defense, though we don’t expect it to turn things around for the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys this week.

Ferguson practicing in full for Week 11

Jake Ferguson (illness) is practicing in full for Week 11 against the Texans. Ferguson was held out of Thursday’s session because of the illness but returned for a full session on Friday. Barring a setback, he should be cleared from the team’s injury report over the week ahead of a Monday Night Football showdown with the Texans. Catching passes from Cooper Rush, Ferguson is just outside of the TE2 ranks for Week 11.

Texans vs. Cowboys Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Houston’s last 6 games when playing Dallas

Dallas is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Houston

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Houston’s last 9 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Dallas’s last 6 games when playing Houston

Texans vs. Cowboys Prediction:

Take the under. I know Nico Collins is back for the Texans tonight, so their offense might start to click again. However, C.J. Stroud is in the midst of a “sophomore slump.” Perhaps that’s because Collins was out, but this Houston offense just isn’t firing on all cylinders at the moment.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are a mess. They can’t run the ball effectively and are no threat with Cooper Rush under center. With CeeDee Lamb also banged up, there’s little chance the Cowboys contribute enough offensively to cash this over.

Texans vs. Cowboys NFL Prediction: UNDER 41