Cowboys vs. Steelers: Pittsburgh Covers at Home?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to get back on track on Sunday Night Football when they host the Dallas Cowboys. Pittsburgh dropped their first game of the season last week to the Colts. The Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Thursday night. Pittsburgh will be the 2.5 point favorites and this Cowboys vs. Steelers matchup kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Dallas Cowboys (+2.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5) o/u 44

8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 6, 2024

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: NBC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Cowboys

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 70% of bets are on Dallas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Dallas Cowboys

After losing two games in a row on their home field, the Cowboys went to New Jersey to take down the Giants 20-15. Dak Prescott completed 22 of his 27 pass attempts for 2 touchdowns. CeeDee Lamb had 7 receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown. A struggling rush game so far this season managed 80 yards, with Rico Dowdle leading the way with 46. The defense had an interception but only one sack. They didn’t let in a touchdown, although Giants QB Daniel Jones missed a few deep passes that definitely had a chance. The Giants were also held to 26 rushing yards. Big injury news on the defensive side of the ball, DeMarcus Lawrence was placed on IR and Micah Parsons was ruled out for Sunday night. Trevon Diggs is currently questionable but likely to play. On offense, Brandin Cooks was placed on IR.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers kicked off the season with 3 straight wins but lost to the Indianapolis Colts last week 27-24. Justin Fields threw for 312 yards and a touchdown. He didn’t throw an interception but did fumble twice, losing one of them. Fields was also the lead rusher with 55 yards and two touchdowns. The Steelers had 2 sacks but couldn’t force any turnovers. The defense got the Joe Flacco experience after Anthony Richardson left the game. Flacco threw for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Colts rush attack had a combined 133 yards and a touchdown. Injuries for the Steelers: Najee Harris is full go but behind him, Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson are out. Aaron Shampklin is next in line on the depth chart. On defense, Alex Highsmith will miss his second straight game.

Cowboys vs. Steelers Betting Trends

Dallas is 1-2-1 ATS in their last 4 games

The OVER is 5-1 in Dallas’ last 6 games

Pittsburgh is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games

The UNDER is 13-8 in Pittsburgh’s last 21 games

Cowboys vs. Steelers Prediction:

I like the Steelers to cover the 2.5 point spread on Sunday Night Football. Justin Fields has had a great start to the season and has only turned the ball over once. He has gotten better and more comfortable in the offense each game this season. With the Cowboys being down their two best pass rushers, Fields should have plenty of time to find his receivers or pull the ball down and take off. On the other side, the Steelers have the 2nd best defense in the league, giving up just 13.3 points per game. They are 3rd in rush defense and 9th in pass defense. The Cowboys have struggled greatly this season getting anything going on the ground. Dak Prescott has been sacked 3 times in 3 of the 4 games this season. He will be going against the fiercest pass rush in the league. The pass defense from the Steelers should be enough to slow down Dak and CeeDee Lamb and win this game and cover the spread.

Cowboys vs. Steelers Prediction: Steelers -2.5