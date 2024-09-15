Cowboys vs. Saints Prediction: Cowboys Roll at Home

Are the Saints the real deal? They enter Sunday after a 47-10 demolishing of the Carolina Panthers in week 1. They will be put to the test when they head to Arlington to take on the Dallas Cowboys. New Orleans will be 6 point underdogs in this matchup. How will this Cowboys vs. Saints matchup play out?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New Orleans Saints (+6) at Dallas Cowboys (-6); o/u 46.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 15, 2024

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Even

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 50% of bets are on each team. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys come into this matchup after a 33-17 victory over Cleveland in week 1. The score is a lot closer than this game actually was. Dallas started running out the clock early into the second half and the Browns scored a garbage time touchdown with 30 seconds left. Dak Prescott threw for 179 yards and one touchdown and Ezekiel Elliot led the ground game with 40 yards and a touchdown. KaVontae Turpin added a punt return touchdown and Brandon Aubrey continues to be one of the most automatic field goal kickers in the league nailing all four kicks with a long of 57. The defense came up with 6 sacks and 2 interceptions on the day.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints kicked off their 2024 season with a bang, blowing out the Carolina Panthers 47-10 at home. Derek Carr had an efficient day throwing the ball, completing 19 of his 23 pass attempts for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns. Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams combined for 121 yards and two touchdowns. The offensive line allowed just one sack. The defense picked off Bryce Young twice, sacked him 4 times, and forced a fumble. Some injury notes, left tackle Taliese Fuega has not practiced the last two days and is questionable, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore hasn’t practiced all week and is currently questionable.

Cowboys vs. Saints Betting Trends

New Orleans is 3-8 ATS in their last 11 away games

The UNDER is 8-3 in New Orleans’ last 11 away games

Dallas is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games

The OVER is 4-1 in Dallas’ last 5 games at home against New Orleans

Cowboys vs. Saints Prediction

I like the Cowboys to cover the 6 point spread at home. Dallas is dominant on their home field, winning 16 of their last 17 games. The Saints beat up on one of the worst football teams in recent NFL history. It’s going to be a different story when Micah Parsons and this defense are all over Derek Carr. Taliese Fuaga was limited on Wednesday and then missed the next two days so I would be leaning towards him missing this game. Landon Young would be next in line at left tackle however he went into the Carolina game at left guard after Lucas Patrick left the game with a toe injury. Lucas Patrick got in two limited practices so I would assume he is good to go. The offensive line could be a mess and having a messy offensive line doesn’t bode well against the Cowboys defensive line. Add Marshon Lattimore who would presumably be covering CeeDee Lamb but hasn’t practiced all week. Rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry would most likely take his place if Lattimore is unable to go. I think the Cowboys will dominate this one at home.

Cowboys vs. Saints Prediction: Cowboys -6