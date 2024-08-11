Cowboys vs. Rams Preseason Prediction: Will over hit?

The Cowboys vs. Rams preseason matchup will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET. With the Rams listed as 3.5-point home underdogs and the total sitting at 34.5, what’s the smart bet for today’s game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) at Los Angeles Rams (+3.5); o/u 34.5

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: NFL Network/NFL+

Cowboys vs. Rams: Public Bettors love Dallas on Sunday

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Cowboys when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Prescott held out as a precautionary measure

The Cowboys held Dak Prescott out of practice as a precautionary measure on Friday after the quarterback experienced ankle soreness, saying “He will be fine” in a statement.

The report comes from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Prescott’s lower extremity made headlines in early July when the Cowboys quarterback was seen sporting a walking boot during a fishing trip. Conflicting reports cited the boot as a precautionary measure used to protect the ankle that was devastatingly injured during the 2020 season, though Ian Rapoport suggested a minor foot sprain was in play. Unless this results in an extended absence, fantasy managers can assume this is part of a pre-planned load management program. The situation will be monitored though.

Nacua on track to play Week 1?

Rams Head Coach Sean McVay does not anticipate WR Puka Nacua (knee) “being affected in terms of even that prep” for Week 1 against the Lions. Nacua went down with a knee injury yesterday, revealed to be a bursa sac burst, according to McVay.

The 23-year-old wideout is now week-to-week heading into the preseason, but McVay stated, “he’ll be in good shape, and he’ll recover… no threat of anything for Detroit.” The Rams’ Week 1 game is against the Lions and based on McVay’s comments, Nacua should be ready to go. After setting rookie records last season, Nacua is a WR1 value, but rookie sixth-round pick Jordan Whittington could see more looks throughout camp and preseason while Nacua is out.

Cowboys vs. Rams Betting Trends

Rams are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games played in August

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Dallas’ last 12 games against an opponent in the NFC

Cowboys are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games

Rams are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games

Cowboys vs. Rams Prediction:

Take the over. This is narrative-based, but what else is there in preseason? Both of these teams have new defensive coordinators. The Cowboys lost Dan Quinn when he became the Commanders head coach this offseason. The Rams had a similar situation with Raheem Morris, who became the Falcons head coach. With both defenses in flux, coupled with a small number, I like the over to cash in L.A. today.

Cowboys vs. Rams NFL Prediction: OVER 34.5