Cowboys vs Raiders MNF Rushing Props: Best Bets & +420 Parlay

LAS VEGAS, NV — Monday Night Football brings the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders together in a matchup where the rushing markets offer several edges. Our breakdown of Cowboys vs Raiders MNF rushing props highlights a best bet, a live underdog and a parlay option built from the posted yardage lines. For full game odds and context, check the updated Cowboys vs Raiders MNF odds preview before locking in your wagers.

Cowboys vs Raiders MNF rushing props — Best bet & underdog

Best Bet: Javonte Williams Over 75.5 rushing yards (-105)

Williams’ yardage line sits at 75.5, and he should see steady usage against a Raiders defense that can give up chunk gains when forced to defend long drives. With Dallas leaning on physicality to balance the offense, the over remains a reliable angle.

Underdog: Ashton Jeanty Under 63.5 rushing yards (+115)

Jeanty faces a Dallas front that often commits extra bodies to the line, creating tougher running lanes early. If Las Vegas shifts toward quicker throws to avoid negative plays, the under carries real value at a plus-money return.

MNF rushing props parlay

Two-leg parlay:

Javonte Williams Over 75.5 rushing yards (-105)

Ashton Jeanty Under 63.5 rushing yards (+115)

When combined, these two legs produce a payout of roughly +320. A $100 wager returns about $420 if both props hit. For custom builds or multi-leg combinations, use our free parlay calculator to project payouts instantly.

Things to Know Before You Bet

Game flow matters: Rushing props often hinge on second-half tempo and possession trends.

Rushing props often hinge on second-half tempo and possession trends. Price shopping helps: Small differences in juice can meaningfully change long-term results.

Small differences in juice can meaningfully change long-term results. Contrarian value exists: Unders with plus-money prices can offer stronger ROI when game script shifts.

Unders with plus-money prices can offer stronger ROI when game script shifts. Review matchup data: Recent form against top rushing offenses can signal where inefficiencies remain.

How to Watch – Cowboys vs Raiders on Monday Night Football

📅 Monday, November 17, 2025

⏰ 8:15 p.m. ET

📺 ESPN / ESPN2

🏟 Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV

