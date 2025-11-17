Cowboys vs Raiders MNF Odds – Week 11 Picks & How to Watch

Last Updated on November 17, 2025 7:35 am by Michael Cash

LAS VEGAS, NV — Week 11 wraps in prime time as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. Monday morning Cowboys vs Raiders MNF odds show Dallas laying −3.5 with a game total of 50.5, a bump from the early look-ahead numbers. With Cowboys vs Raiders predictions revolve around whether the spread has climbed too far and how the total fits both offenses. Week 11 wraps in prime time as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, with kickoff set foron. Monday morningshow Dallas laying −3.5 with a game total of 50.5, a bump from the early look-ahead numbers. With public money heavy on the road favorite , our earlyrevolve around whether the spread has climbed too far and how the total fits both offenses.

How to Watch Cowboys vs Raiders

📅 Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Monday, November 17, 2025 ⏰ Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET 📺 TV: ESPN

ESPN 🏟 Venue: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV

Cowboys vs Raiders MNF Odds — Week 11

Current Cowboys vs Raiders MNF Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Dallas Cowboys −3.5 50.5 −200 Las Vegas Raiders +3.5 50.5 +170

Where This Game Will be Won

From a market perspective, the most notable piece of this matchup is how quickly the spread escaped the opener. Books opened Dallas near −1.5 before demand pushed the number toward the current −3 range, reflecting confidence that the Cowboys’ ceiling on both sides of the ball is meaningfully higher. Their offense remains explosive when the protection holds, and the defense has the speed to create negative plays against an offensive line that can be inconsistent in pass protection.

Las Vegas counters with a roster built around skill-position talent and a home-field environment that often boosts offensive rhythm. When the Raiders stay balanced and avoid obvious passing situations, they can generate chunk plays and sustain drives, which matters against a Cowboys defense that thrives on pressure and turnovers. Bettors weighing this number against the opener will recognize how concepts like closing line value come into play when favorites move through key ranges before kickoff.

Who is The Public Betting – MNF Week 11

Public Betting Percentages Team Tickets Open → Current Dallas Cowboys 68% −1.5 → −3.5 Las Vegas Raiders 32% +1.5 → +3.5

Market Read: A near 70/30 split on Cowboys tickets with the line jumping off the opener shows how quickly the public aligned with the road favorite, and books have not been shy about testing numbers beyond a field goal. If resistance appears, it is likely to come from bettors grabbing the Raiders at +3.5 or better, especially those focused on shopping for the best available line rather than playing into the worst of the move.

Cowboys vs Raiders Prediction & Expert Pick

Dallas brings the more complete roster into this matchup, with a pass rush that can disrupt timing and an offense capable of scoring quickly when given short fields. The concern is whether the current number fairly prices those edges after an aggressive early move. Las Vegas should have moments on offense, yet its defense projects to be under stress for most of the night if the Cowboys maintain protection and avoid turnover spikes.

Pick: Cowboys −3

Lean: Over 50.5

