Cowboys vs Raiders MNF Odds – Week 11 Picks & How to Watch

How to Watch Cowboys vs Raiders
- 📅 Date: Monday, November 17, 2025
- ⏰ Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV: ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV
Cowboys vs Raiders MNF Odds — Week 11
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Dallas Cowboys
|−3.5
|50.5
|−200
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+3.5
|50.5
|+170
Where This Game Will be Won
From a market perspective, the most notable piece of this matchup is how quickly the spread escaped the opener. Books opened Dallas near −1.5 before demand pushed the number toward the current −3 range, reflecting confidence that the Cowboys’ ceiling on both sides of the ball is meaningfully higher. Their offense remains explosive when the protection holds, and the defense has the speed to create negative plays against an offensive line that can be inconsistent in pass protection.
Las Vegas counters with a roster built around skill-position talent and a home-field environment that often boosts offensive rhythm. When the Raiders stay balanced and avoid obvious passing situations, they can generate chunk plays and sustain drives, which matters against a Cowboys defense that thrives on pressure and turnovers. Bettors weighing this number against the opener will recognize how concepts like closing line value come into play when favorites move through key ranges before kickoff.
Who is The Public Betting – MNF Week 11
|Team
|Tickets
|Open → Current
|Dallas Cowboys
|68%
|−1.5 → −3.5
|Las Vegas Raiders
|32%
|+1.5 → +3.5
Market Read: A near 70/30 split on Cowboys tickets with the line jumping off the opener shows how quickly the public aligned with the road favorite, and books have not been shy about testing numbers beyond a field goal. If resistance appears, it is likely to come from bettors grabbing the Raiders at +3.5 or better, especially those focused on shopping for the best available line rather than playing into the worst of the move.
Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.
Cowboys vs Raiders Prediction & Expert Pick
Dallas brings the more complete roster into this matchup, with a pass rush that can disrupt timing and an offense capable of scoring quickly when given short fields. The concern is whether the current number fairly prices those edges after an aggressive early move. Las Vegas should have moments on offense, yet its defense projects to be under stress for most of the night if the Cowboys maintain protection and avoid turnover spikes.
Pick: Cowboys −3
Lean: Over 50.5
