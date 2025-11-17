Cowboys vs Raiders MNF Props: Passing & Receiving Picks

Looking for Cowboys vs Raiders sides and totals picks? We got you covered! Check out our Cowboys vs Raiders MNF betting odds preview to understand how the spread, total and matchup dynamics shape tonight’s projections.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Cowboys vs Raiders MNF props — passing & receiving

The prop menu for Monday night leans heavily on the quarterbacks and alpha targets. Dak Prescott’s passing total sits in the high 250s, while Las Vegas counters with a cluster of role receivers priced in the mid-20s to mid-40s for yardage. That creates room to back a volume-driven Over on the Dallas side and a game-script-sensitive Under on a Raiders wideout at plus money.

Best Bet: Dak Prescott Over 257.5 passing yards (-110)

Prescott’s line of 257.5 yards is reachable given Dallas’ tendency to lean on the pass in competitive games. He’s averaged strong volume in neutral scripts, and Las Vegas has allowed steady efficiency to opposing quarterbacks. This is a clean Over with multiple paths to cash.

Long Shot: Tyler Lockett Under 25.5 receiving yards (+110)

Lockett’s 25.5-yard total is inflated by name value, not usage. Las Vegas continues to rotate targets heavily, making his volume volatile from week to week. At +110, the Under offers real value if his snap rate or role dips again.

Parlay: Dak Over 257.5 + Lockett Under 25.5

Combining the two props forms a simple two-leg build tied to expected game flow: Dallas throws, while Las Vegas spreads targets elsewhere. The -110 and +110 pairing returns roughly +300, or about $400 on a $100 bet. Run exact pricing through our parlay calculator.

Leg 1: Dak Prescott Over 257.5 passing yards (-110)

Leg 2: Tyler Lockett Under 25.5 receiving yards (+110)

Using standard pricing, a combo of -110 and +110 lands around +300 on a two-leg parlay. A $100 stake would return roughly $400 total, including about $300 in profit, if both legs hit. If you want to plug in different prices from your book or add additional legs, you can run the exact numbers through our free parlay calculator before you bet.

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Things to know before you bet MNF props

Game flow matters: A tight contest favors Prescott’s passing volume and keeps both props live into the fourth quarter.

A tight contest favors Prescott’s passing volume and keeps both props live into the fourth quarter. Defensive adjustments: Dallas can roll coverage toward Las Vegas’ primary options, which occasionally forces the Raiders to rely on ancillary targets.

Dallas can roll coverage toward Las Vegas’ primary options, which occasionally forces the Raiders to rely on ancillary targets. Live-bet flexibility: If early drives show a heavier Dallas run script or a surprise Raiders target distribution, you can always hedge or add live props based on what you’re seeing.

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.