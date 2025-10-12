Cowboys vs Panthers Picks – Spread, Total & Same Game Parlay

Expert Week 6 Cowboys vs Panthers picks and our same game parlay highlight shifting market sentiment as Dallas tightens from −1.5 to −2.5 while the total rises toward 48.

Two teams trending in opposite directions meet in Charlotte as Dallas looks to rebound from last week’s turnover-fueled loss while Carolina rides momentum from an upset road win. The Cowboys vs Panthers best bets center on whether Dallas’s offensive line can reassert control and whether rookie QB play can sustain the Panthers’ spark. The total climbing to 48 reflects confidence in pace and passing efficiency. Below: our full Week 6 read, ATS and total picks, plus a correlated same game parlay for Sunday afternoon.

Cowboys vs Panthers Game Info & TV

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Sunday, October 12, 2025 Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Location: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, NC

Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, NC Network: FOX

Cowboys vs Panthers Odds — Opening vs Current

Opening: Cowboys −1.5 (−110) / Panthers +1.5 (−110) — Total 46.5 — Moneyline: DAL −120 / CAR +100

Current: Cowboys −2.5 (−120) / Panthers +2.5 (+100) — Total 48.0 — Moneyline: DAL −160 / CAR +135

Movement: Market confidence in Dallas grows while the total climbs two points, suggesting bettors expect cleaner offensive execution and more tempo.

Cowboys vs. Panthers Picks — Side, Total & Props

ATS: Panthers +2.5 (+100) . Market inflation on Dallas after public fade last week makes Carolina a value side at home, particularly under 3.

. Market inflation on Dallas after public fade last week makes Carolina a value side at home, particularly under 3. Total: Over 48 . Weather is clean and both teams have flashed vertical efficiency against soft zone looks.

. Weather is clean and both teams have flashed vertical efficiency against soft zone looks. Prop 1: Panthers QB Passing Yards Over — projected positive script chasing points; secondary vulnerable to crossers.

Panthers QB Passing Yards Over — projected positive script chasing points; secondary vulnerable to crossers. Prop 2: Cowboys WR Anytime TD — usage bounce after low target share; matchup advantage on boundary corners.

Cowboys vs Panthers Picks: Same Game Parlay

🏈 Over 48 total points

🔥 Panthers +2.5

💰 Panthers QB 250+ Passing Yards

SGP Note: Correlation favors a shootout script — if Carolina covers, passing volume drives the Over and QB yardage legs.

Public Splits & Market Read

Tickets: 67% on Cowboys −2.5.

67% on Cowboys −2.5. Handle: Slight lean to Panthers, suggesting pros prefer the home dog under the field goal.

Slight lean to Panthers, suggesting pros prefer the home dog under the field goal. Totals: 70% on Over; market continues to shade pricing up midweek.

Trends & Angles That Matter

Dallas is 5–1 ATS following a loss since 2023.

Carolina 4–1 ATS in its last five home games decided by a field goal or less.

Over 6–2 in Cowboys road games with totals below 50.

