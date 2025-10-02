Cowboys vs. Jets Odds — Week 5 Lines & Expert Pick

Opening and current Cowboys vs Jets odds, where tickets lean, key injuries, weather, sharp trends, and our expert pick with buy/sell points.

The Cowboys vs Jets odds opened Dallas -3 with a 47.5 total and have tightened to -2.5 while the total holds 47.5. Below, we walk through the spread, total, public betting read, injuries that matter, the Week 5 weather picture, and an expert pick with clear buy/sell thresholds so you can time the market.

Cowboys vs. Jets Game info & TV

Week: 5

5 Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Sunday, October 5, 2025 Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Location: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ

MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ Network: FOX

Cowboys vs Jets odds — opening vs. current

Opening (market): Cowboys −3, Total 47.5

Current (consensus today): Cowboys −2.5, Total 47.5

Movement: Trim off the 3 suggests resistance at the key number; total steady in the mid-47s.

Public betting — tickets & market read

Tickets (spread): 64% on Cowboys −2.5

64% on Cowboys −2.5 Market read: If Dallas ticks to −3 again, expect quick resistance; any dip toward −2 invites Cowboys buy. Jets buyback profiles at +3 or better.

Injury report — quick hits

Cowboys: Monitoring offensive line nicks and a starting corner’s status; OL health is pivotal for holding value at −3.

Monitoring offensive line nicks and a starting corner’s status; OL health is pivotal for holding value at −3. Jets: QB listed probable; CB depth chart took a hit, which can tilt explosive-play outlook and late-week total moves.

QB listed probable; CB depth chart took a hit, which can tilt explosive-play outlook and late-week total moves. Impact: Dallas pass rush vs. Jets protection is the swing matchup; protection holds = elevated Cowboys WR explosive paths.

Weather (East Rutherford)

Kickoff outlook: Seasonable temps with light winds forecast; minimal weather tax unless late-week gusts develop.

Trends that matter

Dallas often draws tickets in this range, keeping prices sensitive around 3 and 4 and creating brief middle windows.

and and creating brief middle windows. Jets have leaned Under at home in recent samples; sustained drives and red-zone efficiency decide whether 47.5 holds.

Cowboys vs Jets odds have hovered in a narrow band; watch injury reports for any shove to a flat 3 or back to pick-em style pricing.

Expert pick & best bets for Cowboys vs Jets odds

ATS: Lean Cowboys −2.5 (buy ≤ −2.5; pass at −3.5). Pass rush + red-zone edge favors Dallas at a short number.

Lean (buy ≤ −2.5; pass at −3.5). Pass rush + red-zone edge favors Dallas at a short number. Total: Lean Under 47.5 (buy ≥ 47.5; pass at 46.5). Pace and finishing drives point modestly down barring late OL upgrades.

Lean (buy ≥ 47.5; pass at 46.5). Pace and finishing drives point modestly down barring late OL upgrades. Prop look: Cowboys WR longest reception Over if Jets lean single-high; Jets RB receptions Over as a pressure valve.

Final checklist: confirm inactives, re-check Cowboys vs Jets odds around the key numbers, and scan tickets for late steam before kickoff.

