Cowboys vs. Giants NFL Player Prop Predictions: Will Dak, Lamb go off?

The Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 4 of the NFL season will feature NFC East rivals the Cowboys vs. Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET. Here are three of our favorite player props to consider ahead of tonight’s divisional matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Dallas Cowboys (-5.5) at New York Giants (+5.5); o/u 45

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, September 26, 2024

TV: Prime Video

Cowboys vs. Giants: Public Bettors Love Cowboys

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Cowboys when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cowboys vs. Giants Player Prop Prediction: Dak Prescott Over 23.5 Completions

The Giants are 24th in passing points allowed per attempt at .458 and are 21st in touchdown rate allowed at 4.4%. They have had success generating pressure against opposing quarterbacks (40.2% rate, which ranks seventh in the NFL), but Prescott has thrived thus far when facing pressure. His 64.0% completion rate under pressure leads the NFL and his 8.4 yards per pass attempt is third.

What about when New York doesn’t pressure the quarterback? Glad you asked. Opposing signal-callers have completed 81.5% of their passes for 8.2 yards per attempt, which ranks the Giants 30th and 23rd in those respective categories.

Will Prescott throw enough tonight in order to complete at least 24 passes? Another great question. The Giants are allowing 5.3 yards per carry to running backs, which ranks 30th in the NFL. That said, the Cowboys have been unsuccessful at moving the ball on the ground.

Eventually, Dak will need to put the ball in the air and when he does, he should complete passes at a high rate.

Cowboys vs. Giants Player Prop Prediction: Devin Singletary Any Time Touchdown (+110)

This one is tricky. On one hand, the Cowboys have allowed 5.4 yards per carry to opposing running backs to start the season. That ranks 31st in the NFL. That said, two of the backs the Cowboys have faced this season were Alvin Kamara and Derrick Henry. Both the Saints (Kamara) and Ravens (Henry) were up big on Dallas, which meant more opportunities for those backs to go off.

On the other hand, Singletary found the end zone in each of the Giants’ last two games. He would have had another score had he not (wisely) given himself up at the one-yard line so that the Giants could run the clock out last week in Cleveland.

Singletary also has 77.3% of the backfield touches for the Giants through three weeks. That ranks fifth among running backs. Thus, he will have plenty of opportunities to reach pay dirt again tonight.

I’ll roll the dice to find out whether or not Dallas’ run defense is a product of Kamara and Henry, or if it does have plenty of holes for Singletary to exploit.

Cowboys vs. Giants Player Prop Prediction: CeeDee Lamb over 6.5 Receptions

This goes hand-in-hand with the previous prop prediction involving Prescott's completions total. Lamb only saw seven targets against the Ravens last Sunday. In Week 1, he saw 32.3% of the team's targets. In Week 2, that number dropped to 17.1%. In Week 3, it fell to 14.0%. I don't believe that trend will continue tonight.

The last time the Cowboys played the Giants, Lamb caught 11-of-14 targets for 151 yards and a touchdown. To open the season, the Giants have already allowed three touchdowns to WR1 targets, allowing 1.81 points per target to wide receivers. That ranks 21st in the NFL.

Expect a big night out of Lamb tonight at MetLife Stadium.