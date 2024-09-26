Cowboys vs. Giants NFL Betting Trends: Has Dallas owned New York?

How have recent meetings between the Cowboys and Giants played out? Check out these Cowboys vs. Giants NFL Betting Trends before making a play for tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Cowboys vs. Giants NFL Betting Trends: Cowboys have owned Jones

The Cowboys have owned Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones in head-to-head meetings. The Giants are just 1-7 with Jones as their starting quarterback versus the Cowboys. With Jones as their starter in primetime games (Thursday night, Thanksgiving, Sunday night, Monday night, etc.), the Giants are just 1-13 overall. That includes an 0-4 record on Thursday night and an 0-3 mark against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are 12-2 with Dak Prescott as their starter versus the Giants. What’s more impressive is that both losses came when Dak was a rookie. That means the Cowboys have beaten the Giants 12 consecutive times with Dak under center.

Overall, the Cowboys are 9-1 straight up against the Giants in the last 10 meetings between these rivals. The last time New York defeated Dallas was in 2021 (it was the 2020 NFL season) when Jones led the Giants to a small upset over the Cowboys, who started Andy Dalton in that contest.

Cowboys vs. Giants NFL Betting Trends: Cowboys have also had success ATS

Dallas covered seven of the previous 10 meetings between these two teams. That includes two covers last season when these two teams met. The Cowboys were a 3-point road favorite versus the Giants in Week 1 last season and they pounded New York, 40-0. When these two teams met in Dallas much later in the season, the results were about the same: Dallas won 49-17 as a 17.5-point favorite.

The Cowboys have covered six straight meetings between these two teams dating back to October of 2021. When was the last time the Giants covered versus the Cowboys? If you read the section above you probably have a good idea. It was January 3, 2021 when the Giants beat the Cowboys outright as a 1-point favorite. Again, that game was started by Dalton.

As of this writing, 83% of public bettors are backing the Cowboys -5.5.

Cowboys vs. Giants NFL Betting Trends: Overs have been profitable

When these two teams get together, the over has been a profitable play for bettors. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over is 7-3. That said, the over was 1-1 last year. It hit in Dallas’ 49-17 victory in November, but not in the Cowboys’ 40-0 blowout in Week 1. The total for that game was 44.5.

If you want to know how the total has played out when these two teams meet in New York, the under is 3-2 in the last five Cowboys-Giants meetings at MetLife Stadium.