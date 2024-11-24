Cowboys vs. Commanders Prediction: Can Washington rout Dallas?

The Dallas Cowboys head to Landover to face the Washington Commanders on Sunday when Week 12’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Commanders cover the 10.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Cowboys vs. Commanders betting prediction.

The Dallas Cowboys are 3-7 straight up and 2-8 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Pittsburgh, and their worst loss came against Denver.

The Washington Commanders are 7-4 straight up and 7-3-1 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Arizona, and their worst loss came against Tampa Bay.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Matchup & Betting Odds

257 Dallas Cowboys (+10.5) at 258 Washington Commanders (-10.5); o/u 45.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 24, 2024

Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD

TV: FOX

Cowboys vs. Commanders Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Commanders when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Cowboys Daily Fantasy Spin

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring), guard Zack Martin (ankle/shoulder), safety Markquese Bell (shoulder), cornerback Trevon Diggs (groin), wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee), and tight end Jake Ferguson (concussion) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Commanders. Dallas will start Cooper Rush at quarterback with Dak Prescott out for a significant period of time.

Dallas guard Chuma Edoga (toe), offensive tackle Tyler Smith (ankle/knee), and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) are all officially listed as questionable to play this weekend.

Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (knee) had been listed as questionable, but he’s expected to play on Sunday. Kneeland has 10 total tackles in 5 games of action this year.

Washington Commanders Daily Fantasy Spin

Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore will sit out Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. Lattimore has 30 total tackles and 2 passes defended in 7 contests this season.

Washington linebacker Nick Bellore is questionable for Sunday’s home date with Dallas. He’s nursing a knee injury. Bellore has 17 total tackles across 10 regular season appearances in 2024.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Trends

Dallas is 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Dallas is 6-8 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

Washington is 4-1 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Washington is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Prediction:

The wheels have officially come off the bus for the Dallas Cowboys this season. They have lost 5 straight games outright by a combined score of 172-70. Dallas got outscored by more than 20 points per game in that span. And things likely won’t get better anytime soon. With Dak Prescott on injured reserve, the Cowboys are forced to start Cooper Rush at quarterback. He has a touchdown-pass-to-interception ratio of 2-2 and a total QBR of 28.5 this season. He’ll likely have trouble moving the ball against an underrated Washington defense.

The Commanders have a chance to make a playoff push starting on Sunday. Washington’s next three games are against Dallas, Tennessee, and New Orleans. If they go 3-0 in that span, they will sit at 10-4 and will almost surely be in the playoffs. The Commanders needed a get-right spot after losing their last two games against the Steelers and Eagles. A floundering Cowboys team is just what the doctor ordered. I’m laying the points with Washington at home against Dallas on Sunday.

NFL Week 12 Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Prediction: WASHINGTON COMMANDERS -10.5