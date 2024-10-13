Commanders vs. Ravens NFL Prediction: Can Commanders cover 5th straight?

The Washington Commanders head to Baltimore to face the Ravens on Sunday when Week 6’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Commanders cover the 6.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Commanders vs. Ravens betting prediction.

The Washington Commanders are 4-1 straight up and 4-1 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Arizona and their only loss came against Tampa Bay.

The Baltimore Ravens are 3-2 straight up and 3-2 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Buffalo and their worst loss came against Las Vegas.

Commanders vs. Ravens Matchup & Betting Odds

265 Washington Commanders (+6.5) at 266 Baltimore Ravens (-6.5); o/u 51.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 13, 2024

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV: CBS

Commanders vs. Ravens Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Ravens when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Washington Commanders Daily Fantasy Spin

Commanders starting running back Brian Robinson Jr. (knee) and third-string free safety Tyler Owens (shin) will both miss Sunday’s road clash with Baltimore. Robinson has 73 carries for 325 yards and 5 touchdowns in 5 games of action this season.

Washington defensive end Efe Obada (lower leg) was activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Saturday. He’s officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens Daily Fantasy Spin

Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet (knee/hamstring), linebacker Malik Harrison (groin), and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (knee) will all sit out Sunday’s home date with Washington. Broderick Washington will be the biggest loss of that group as he’s the team’s starting defensive end.

Baltimore running back Rasheen Ali (neck), starting left cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle), kick/punt returner Deonte Harty (knee), starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe), and offensive tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (back) are all officially listed as questionable for this weekend’s game. Humphrey and Stanley both made first-team All-Pro in 2019, so their potential absence would likely have a significant impact on this game.

Commanders vs. Ravens Betting Trends

Washington is 2-1-1 ATS in their last 4 games against Baltimore.

Washington is 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Baltimore is 15-18-1 ATS after a win since the start of the 2021 season.

Baltimore is 10-15 ATS as a home favorite since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Commanders vs. Ravens Betting Prediction:

Washington is one of the pleasant surprises in the early part of this NFL season. The Commanders, led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels are 4-1 straight up this year and are currently riding a four-game winning streak. More importantly for betting purposes, Washington is 4-1 ATS this season. The Commanders are 2-1 ATS as an underdog this season, and they’ll be underdogs again on Sunday. Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels is having one of the better rookie campaigns of any signal-caller in the past 10 years. His QBR of 73.2 ranks third in the NFL, and his passer rating of 106.3 ranks fifth in the league this season. What’s more, Daniels has run for 300 yards and 5 touchdowns in just 5 games of action this season. It’s not often you get to take a dynamic quarterback who’s getting points, so I’m going to do that here. I’m taking Washington and the points on the road in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Week 6 Commanders vs. Ravens Prediction: WASHINGTON COMMANDERS +6.5