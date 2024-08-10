Commanders vs. Jets Preseason Prediction: Will New York upset?

Will the Jets pull off the upset on Saturday afternoon when they host the Commanders in the first preseason game for both teams? Or is there a better bet in today’s Commanders vs. Jets matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Washington Commanders (-3) at New York Jets (+3); o/u 34.5

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: NFL+

Commanders vs. Jets: Public Bettors Leaning with Washington

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Commanders when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Daniels to start preseason opener

Commanders HC Dan Quinn says Jayden Daniels will start the team’s preseason opener on Saturday against the Jets. According to Quinn, Daniels has “surpassed” the high expectations he entered camp with, earning the right to sit atop the depth chart to open the preseason. The apparent frontrunner in the “quarterback competition” being run by the Commanders, Daniels, will take the first reps for the team this weekend against a stout Jets defense that ranked 12th in points allowed and third in yards allowed. Daniels is all but a lock to open as the Commanders’ starter in Week 1 when they visit the Buccaneers and has top-10 fantasy upside thanks to elite rushing abilities.

Williams a possibility to start Week 1

Jets WR Mike Williams said, “We’ve got to see,” when asked about the possibility of playing in Week 1 against the 49ers. It’s about what we’d expect to hear from Williams, who has logged exactly one training camp practice since returning from a torn ACL that landed him on the PUP list to open camp. The Jets’ Week 1 opener is set for September 9, giving Williams just over a month to get up to speed both physically and mentally. Barring any setbacks, we’d expect Williams to suit up when the time comes, but it’s too early to say anything with much certainty at this time.

Commanders vs. Jets Betting Trends

Jets are 10-2-1 SU in their last 13 games against an opponent in the NFC East division.

Commanders are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of NY Jets’ last 13 games against an opponent in the NFC East division.

Commanders are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the AFC East division.

Commanders vs. Jets Prediction:

Take Washington. There are high expectations surrounding the Jets again this season but they remain one of the most dysfunctional organizations in football. The offseason has provided plenty of drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers and while he won’t even suit up today, it’s clear that Robert Saleh is once again in over his head. On the other side, there seems to be some optimism growing in Washington. I don’t know how long Daniels will play today but when he does, I expect him to turn some heads.

Commanders vs. Jets NFL Prediction: WASHINGTON COMMANDERS -3