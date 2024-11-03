Commanders vs. Giants Prediction: Can NY cover on short week?

The Washington Commanders head to East Rutherford to face the New York Giants on Sunday when Week 9’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Commanders cover the 4-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Commanders vs. Giants betting prediction.

The Washington Commanders are 6-2 straight up and 6-1-1 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Cincinnati, and their worst loss came against Tampa Bay.

The New York Giants are 2-6 straight up and 3-5 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Seattle, and their worst loss came against Cincinnati.

Commanders vs. Giants Matchup & Betting Odds

467 Washington Commanders (-4) at 468 New York Giants (+4); o/u 44.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 3, 2024

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: FOX

Commanders vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 86% of public bettors are currently backing the Commanders when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Washington Commanders Daily Fantasy Spin

Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game but is expecting to play according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Robinson has 101 carries for 461 yards and 6 touchdowns this season as Washington’s lead running back.

Washington starting left tackle Cornelius Lucas will miss Sunday’s game against New York with an ankle injury. The Commanders will probably start third-round rookie Brandon Coleman in his place this weekend.

New York Giants Daily Fantasy Spin

Giants starting kicker Greg Joseph (abdomen) and starting punter Jamie Gillan (hamstring) will both miss Sunday’s home date with the Commanders. New York will use Jude McAtamney as their kicker this weekend. It will be New York’s third kicker this season. Matt Haack is expected to handle punting duties for the G-Men on Sunday.

New York wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) is doubtful to play against Washington on Sunday. Giants reserve linebacker Ty Summers (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s home date with the Commanders.

Commanders vs. Giants Betting Trends

Washington is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against New York.

Washington is 11-13 ATS as a favorite since the start of the 2019 season.

New York is 41-37-4 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of the 2019 season.

New York is 12-8-1 ATS as the home team since the start of the 2022 season.

Commanders vs. Giants Betting Prediction:

The public is all over the Commanders in this game. As of this writing, 86% of the public bets are on Washington -4. It makes sense. Washington is 6-2 straight up this season, and they’re playing a subpar 2-6 Giants team that hasn’t won a home game yet this year. It’s easy to see why the public is backing the Commanders. I think it’s too good to be true.

There’s often an emotional letdown after a big win. Washington won on a Hail Mary last weekend against Chicago in a game where the Commanders didn’t really play all that well. It’s easy to see a younger team like Washington coming out flat against an inferior opponent this weekend. There’s also the fact that New York is 9-6-1 ATS as a home underdog and 9-7 ATS in division games since the start of the 2022 season. The public might love the Commanders this weekend, but I don’t. I’m taking the Giants and the points at home on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Week 9 Commanders vs. Giants Betting Prediction: NEW YORK GIANTS +4