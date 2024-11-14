Commanders vs. Eagles Same Game Parlay: Will Jalen Hurts find the end zone?

NFC East rivals clash in Philadelphia for Thursday Night Football when the Eagles host the Commanders at 7:20 p.m. ET. Will Jalen Hurts find the end zone? Will Saquon Barkley have a big rushing night? Can Terry McLaurin victimize the Eagles’ secondary for a big play?

SNF Same Game Parlay Recap

I missed doing a SGP for the Monday night clash between the Dolphins and Rams. The last NFL matchup that I did a Same Game Parlay for was the Sunday Night Football contest between the Lions and Texans in Houston. In that game, I recommended an Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime Touchdown, Jared Goff to go under 20.5 passing completions and Joe Mixon to go over 74.5 rushing yards. Brown did find the end zone and Goff finished with only 15 completions. That said, Mixon had just 46 yards on 25 carries so the parlay fell one leg short.

Commanders vs. Eagles Same Game Parlay: Jalen Hurts Any Time Touchdown (-120)

Hurts has been efficient for the Eagles of late. He’s coming of a 14-for-20 effort in a 34-6 win over the Cowboys. In that win, he threw for 20-2 yards with two touchdowns through the air. He also added 56 yards and another two scores on the ground. That gives him eight rushing touchdowns over his past four games and 10 total on the season. Only Ravens running back Derrick Henry (12) has more.

The Commanders have allowed 21.6 rushing yards per game to quarterbacks this season, which ranks 20th in the NFL. I expect Hurts to continue to utilize his legs tonight and if/when the Eagles get near the goal line, the “Tush Push” is always in play.

Commanders vs. Eagles Same Game Parlay: Saquon Barkley over 92.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

This is a big number but Saquon should have a big night for Philly. He fell under his 93.5-yard rushing total last week in Dallas but game flow had everything to do with Barkley falling short. The Eagles got up big and then cruised in the second half. Barkely didn’t see the field much in the second half, which left him with just 66 rushing yards on the day.

That said, Barkley went off versus the Jaguars in his previous game, rushing for 159 yards (his over/under was 86.5). He also accumulated 108 yards against the Bengals when his rushing total was 78.5. With his 176-yard effort against the Giants on October 20, Barkley has gone over his rushing total in three of his last four games.

The Commanders have played solid defense under new head coach Dan Quinn this season. However, they’re still allowing 4.95 yards per carry to opposing running backs this season, which ranks 29th in the NFL. The Eagles have been committed to keeping the ball on the ground of late and I don’t see that changing tonight versus Washington.

Commanders vs. Eagles Same Game Parlay: Terry McLaurin over 23.5 Longest Reception (-118)

McLaurin started the season slow but he has been a monster over the past month-and-a-half. He caught a 54-yard pass from rookie Jayden Daniels last Sunday in the team’s narrow loss to the Steelers. That was the fourth time in his last six games that McLaurin went over his longest reception prop. The number has been steady as well (anywhere from 20.5 to 23.5, which is what the number has been set at tonight).

The Eagles have allowed a 21.2% completion rate (7-of-33 targets) to wide receivers on throws 20 or more yards downfield. That’s second in the NFL. Assuming Daniels keeps taking shots downfield, this is a good spot to throw this McLaurin prop into our SGP mix.

Same Game Parlay Odds:

Jalen Hurts Any Time Touchdown (-120)

Saquon Barkley over 92.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Terry McLaurin over 23.5 Longest Reception (-118)

SGP Odds: +473