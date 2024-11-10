Lions vs. Texans Same Game Parlay Prediction: Will Joe Mixon have a big rushing night?

Will Joe Mixon have a big rushing night against the Lions on Sunday Night Football? Will Amaon-Ra St. Brown find the end zone? And will Jared Goff fall short of his passing completions number yet again? Read on for our Lions vs. Texans Same Game Parlay Prediction.

Lions vs. Texans Same Game Parlay Prediction: Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime Touchdown (+105)

St. Brown has a touchdown in six straight games. Tonight he’ll face a Texans defense that has allowed the second-most passing scores through nine weeks (tied with the Jaguars at 19). Houston has also allowed nine touchdowns to slot receivers. While the Lions move Brown around a lot in their offense, he still plays 43.5% of his snaps in the slot. Houston will have a difficult time keeping him out the end zone and we’re getting a great price on this prop.

Lions vs. Texans Same Game Parlay Prediction: Jared Goff under 20.5 Passing Completions (-120)

Goff is in the midst of an excellent season. I do think one of his passing attempts will go to St. Brown for a touchdown. That said, he’s averaging 19.75 passing completions per game. More importantly, he has gone under his passing completions total in six straight games. He only completed 18 passes at Green Bay last Sunday and completed 12 against the Titans two weeks ago. In fact, he hasn’t completed more than 20 passes in five of his last six games.

Lions vs. Texans Same Game Parlay Prediction: Joe Mixon over 74.5 Rushing Yards

Mixon missed three consecutive games against the Vikings, Jaguars and Bills. Since returning from that injury stint, he rushed for 102 yards against the Patriots. He rushed for 115 yards at Green Bay. He rushed for 102 yards versus Indianapolis and 106 yards at the Jets. That’s four consecutive overs that Mixon has cashed on his rushing prop.

For as good as Detroit has been this season, the Lions have not played the run as well this season as they did last year. They have allowed a league-high 5.6 yards per carry to running backs over their past five games. Over that span, the Lions have allowed an individual back to reach 100 total yards in four of those five games. The lone exception was the Dallas backfield and the Cowboys have no running game, so that’s no surprise.