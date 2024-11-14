Commanders vs. Eagles Prediction: Can Philadelphia Cover at Home?

The Washington Commanders look to bounce back on Thursday night when they head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. Washington lost a close one on Sunday to move to 7-3 on the season. Philly has won 5 straight following a win over the weekend to move to 7-2 on the season. Philly is currently a 3.5 point favorite and this Commanders vs. Eagles matchup kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Washington Commanders (+3.5) at Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) o/u 48.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 14, 2024

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV: AMAZON

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Eagles

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Philadelphia. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders suffered a tough loss on Sunday 28-27 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Washington had a chance to get the ball back with a minute left, however they jumped offside on a hard count on 4th down. Jayden Daniels completed 17 of 34 pass attempts for 202 yards. Austin Ekeler was the leader on the ground with 13 carries for 44 yards and 2 touchdowns. Terry McLaurin had 5 receptions for 113 yards. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. will return to the field Thursday night after missing two games. Newly acquired corner Marshon Lattimore has already been ruled out by his new team. Additionally, kicker Austin Seibert was ruled out so Zane Gonzalez will likely be activated off of the practice squad for the second week in a row. On Sunday, Gonzalez was 2/2 making field goals from 48 and 41 yards out, while also going 3/3 on extra points.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are rolling right now winning 5 straight games, with the lastest being a 34-6 victory over NFC East rival Dallas. Philly was up 14-6 at the half and won the 2nd half 20-0. The Dak-less Cowboys managed just 146 total yards. Jalen Hurts completed 14 of his 20 pass attempts for 202 yards and a touchdown. He threw an interception in the red zone as well but added 56 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground. A.J. Brown had 109 yards receiving. Saquon Barkley didn’t have to do too much in this matchup, running for just 66 yards. The Eagles should be fully healthy on Thursday night.

Commanders vs. Eagles Betting Trends

Washington is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games

The OVER is 4-1 in Washington’s last 5 road games against Philadelphia

Philadelphia is 0-3 ATS at home this season

The UNDER is 5-4 in Philadelphia’s last 9 games

Commanders vs. Eagles Prediction:

Take the Eagles on Thursday night to cover the 3.5 points. Jayden Daniels and the Commanders offense have struggled against good defenses in the last few weeks. Against the Bears, Washington was held out of the end zone until a miracle tipped Hail Mary pass as time expired. Also, Daniels completed just 50% of his passes for 202 yards against the Steelers, his lowest since week 1, and he didn’t have a touchdown pass. The Eagles have the 5th best defense in opp. points per game allowing just 17.9. They are the best in the league in opp. yards per pass attempt allowing just 5.5 and 2nd in total yards allowed per game allowing 274. This is a very good defense that limits big plays.

On the other side, Washington is ranked 28th allowing 4.8 yards per rush attempt. They will be trying to stop Saquon Barkley, who is coming off a slow outing on Sunday, and Jalen Hurts. The Eagles have struggled at home this season, going 0-3 ATS. We all know that Philadelphians and head coach Nick Sirianni haven’t exactly gotten along well this season. This feels like a statement game for the Eagles at home on primetime against an NFC East rival. The offense is clicking, the defense is locked in, and this team has something to prove.

Commanders vs. Eagles Prediction: Eagles -3.5